LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

Mission 1: MINILAND® Band Mate Round-Up



The Monster Rockers are rocking out in MINILAND®! Join the team to find and photograph them to call them back to the stage. Mission 2: Build A Rocking Little Monster



Unleash your creativity to craft a spooky-cute magical monster with LEGO® bricks to join the Monster Rockers' Halloween show. Top creations may be featured on LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong's social media. Mission 3: Pumpkin Patch Creation



Build spooky-cute pumpkins with LEGO® bricks to decorate the Monster Rockers' stage. Share your LEGO® experience with the hashtag #MonsterPartyHK to light up the party atmosphere. Limited-Time Activity 1: 4D Experience "The Great Monster Chase"



Join a thrilling 4D adventure to chase the Monster Rockers back to their vibrant Halloween stage. Limited-Time Activity 2: Creative Workshop[2]



Learn spooky-cute building tricks with our Master Model Builder crew to create Halloween themed models. All skill levels are welcome to rock the stage.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - From now until 2 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, part of Merlin Entertainments Group, invites LEGO® fans of all ages to dive into the spooktacular "Monster Party"! Get ready for the "LEGO® Brick-or-Treat" challenges, bursting with interactive games, creative builds, and endless fun. Complete tasks to snag exclusive limited-edition giftsand purchase our new "Season Pass" for a frightfully good time.Following last year's spooktacular success, the "Monster Party" is back with a rocking' twist! The lively LEGO® minifigure band mates, the Monster Rockers, are having too much fun jamming in MINILAND® and have forgotten their big Halloween performance. Kids are called to join the mission to round them up and bring them back to the stage for the ultimate Halloween show!Brick-or-Treat MissionsLimited-Time Offer: 【New】Season PassFrom now until 30 September 2025, guests can purchase the new Season Pass for just HK$299. With standard admission tickets starting at HK$240, pay only an additional HK$59 for unlimited entry in 2025, plus enjoy shopping discounts, and birthday party offers. Experience all the exciting activities throughout 2025! Book now to continue the magical adventure![1] Available while stocks last.[2] Limited spaces are available; please arrive 15 minutes early to collect reserved bricks, and refer to the attraction notice for specific workshop times.[3] Subject to terms and conditions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Website: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/hong-kong/



See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.