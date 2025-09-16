Corporate

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

September 16, 2025 | 14:37
(0) user say
Life-size LEGO monsters and pumpkin building contests run weekends in October, perfect family content for Hong Kong Halloween keywords.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - From now until 2 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, part of Merlin Entertainments Group, invites LEGO® fans of all ages to dive into the spooktacular "Monster Party"! Get ready for the "LEGO® Brick-or-Treat" challenges, bursting with interactive games, creative builds, and endless fun. Complete tasks to snag exclusive limited-edition gifts[1] and purchase our new "Season Pass" for a frightfully good time.

Following last year's spooktacular success, the "Monster Party" is back with a rocking' twist! The lively LEGO® minifigure band mates, the Monster Rockers, are having too much fun jamming in MINILAND® and have forgotten their big Halloween performance. Kids are called to join the mission to round them up and bring them back to the stage for the ultimate Halloween show!

Brick-or-Treat Missions
Mission 1: MINILAND® Band Mate Round-Up

The Monster Rockers are rocking out in MINILAND®! Join the team to find and photograph them to call them back to the stage.
Mission 2: Build A Rocking Little Monster

Unleash your creativity to craft a spooky-cute magical monster with LEGO® bricks to join the Monster Rockers' Halloween show. Top creations may be featured on LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong's social media.
Mission 3: Pumpkin Patch Creation

Build spooky-cute pumpkins with LEGO® bricks to decorate the Monster Rockers' stage. Share your LEGO® experience with the hashtag #MonsterPartyHK to light up the party atmosphere.
Limited-Time Activity 1: 4D Experience "The Great Monster Chase"

Join a thrilling 4D adventure to chase the Monster Rockers back to their vibrant Halloween stage.
Limited-Time Activity 2: Creative Workshop[2]

Learn spooky-cute building tricks with our Master Model Builder crew to create Halloween themed models. All skill levels are welcome to rock the stage.

Limited-Time Offer: 【New】Season Pass[3]

From now until 30 September 2025, guests can purchase the new Season Pass for just HK$299. With standard admission tickets starting at HK$240, pay only an additional HK$59 for unlimited entry in 2025, plus enjoy shopping discounts, and birthday party offers. Experience all the exciting activities throughout 2025! Book now to continue the magical adventure!
[1] Available while stocks last.
[2] Limited spaces are available; please arrive 15 minutes early to collect reserved bricks, and refer to the attraction notice for specific workshop times.
[3] Subject to terms and conditions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Website: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/hong-kong/

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

By LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

LEGOLAND lego Halloween hong kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
