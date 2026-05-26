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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

3E Accounting marks 15 years serving businesses across more than 110 countries

May 26, 2026 | 14:31
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Award-winning firm 3E Accounting is celebrating its 15th anniversary, having expanded its AI-powered incorporation and compliance services to clients across more than 110 countries, combining automation with practical expertise to support cross-border business growth.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - 3E Accounting marks 15 years of supporting businesses in Singapore and around the world, strengthening its position as an award-winning corporate services firm helping companies launch, operate and expand with greater speed, efficiency and confidence.

Founded in 2011, 3E Accounting has served more than 10,000 clients across startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations. Over the years, the firm has built an international network spanning more than 110 countries, enabling access to practical support for worldwide expansion. Businesses expanding into Southeast Asia can also access local expertise through 3E Accounting Malaysia, 3E Accounting Hong Kong, and 3E Accounting Indonesia.

Technology-Enabled Growth

3E Accounting combines AI-powered automation, technology-enabled workflows and 24/7 global support to simplify critical business processes.

From company incorporation in Singapore and statutory filings to corporate administration and regulatory compliance, the firm helps reduce manual effort, improve visibility and enable faster execution across time zones.

This gives business owners and decision-makers greater confidence, agility and control as they grow across markets.

Industry Recognition

Recognised as one of the best accounting firms, 3E Accounting is a trusted one-stop solution for 6+ core business and regulatory services. Over the years, the firm has received notable industry recognition, including the TAFEP Exemplary Employer Award, Executive of the Year (Financial Services) and Best Home-grown Global Accounting Network. These achievements reflect 3E Accounting’s commitment to helping businesses start, operate and grow with confidence.

“Fifteen years is an important milestone for 3E Accounting. It reflects the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. By combining AI, automation and technology, with industry proficiency, we continue to help businesses move faster, work more efficiently and grow with confidence across borders.” - Abigail Yu, Director

“Our focus is on building an ecosystem where AI strengthens operational efficiency and client experience, while ensuring that professional expertise remains at the core of every service we deliver.” - Desmond Ng, Director

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 3E Accounting

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
3E Accounting Accounting marks 15 Awardwinning firm Compliance services

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