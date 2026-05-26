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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCMA and Chulalongkorn University sign MOU with Canadian partners to advance low-carbon cement roadmap

May 26, 2026 | 14:50
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The Thai Cement Manufacturers Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chulalongkorn University, supported by Canadian partners, to accelerate knowledge and technology collaboration aimed at decarbonising Thailand's cement industry by 2050.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chulalongkorn University to advance a strategic collaboration on knowledge, and technology, with support from international partners. The partnership aims to develop and pilot carbon capture technologies in SARABURI SANDBOX, paving the way for industrial-scale deployment and future policy development. This marks a significant step in laying the foundation for Thailand's low-carbon industrial ecosystem and supporting the country's Net Zero 2050 target.
TCMA x Chulalongkorn University Join Forces with Canadian Partners to Advance Strategic Collaboration for a Low-Carbon Industry toward Net Zero 2050

Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA, stated that the collaboration reflects the proactive role of the industrial sector in advancing the country's climate commitments through a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. The initiative brings together industry, academia, government, and international partners, including Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon cement industry in line with the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap.

"This collaboration with Chulalongkorn University elevates our efforts into a long-term platform, from knowledge development and workforce readiness to pilot-scale technology deployment. It will be strengthened by Canadian expertise and real-world testing in the SARABURI SANDBOX, which will serve as a learning platform to develop scalable solutions for industrial application" Surachai said.

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, emphasized the university's role as a Strategic Knowledge Partner in bridging research and real-world implementation, while fostering "Green Talent" to support industrial transformation.

"Chulalongkorn University sees this collaboration as a strategic mechanism to strengthen the knowledge base in low-carbon technologies alongside human capital development. This will enhance workforce capabilities in line with the transition and support Thailand's long-term green economy" Professor Dr. Wilert said.

H.E. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand, expressed Canada's strong support for the initiative, highlighting over 65 years of bilateral relations and shared commitment to climate action.

"This collaboration encompasses knowledge transfer, technology, and expertise in greenhouse gas mitigation, particularly through technical experts and capacity building. Carbon capture technology will serve as a bridge between innovation and industrial application, helping drive the transition toward a low-carbon economy," the ambassador noted.

From the government side, Dr. Pirun Saiyasitpanich, Director General of Department of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment stated that the cement industry is a strategic sector in reducing national greenhouse gas emissions toward Net Zero 2050, while strengthening climate resilience.

"This collaboration serves as a key policy mechanism linking project-level implementation to national-level action, with SARABURI SANDBOX acting as a testbed for learning and development. The outcomes will inform policy design and enable effective scaling at the national level" Dr. Pirun said.

Teeratas Isarangkul Na Ayudhaya, Deputy Director General of the Department of Industrial Works, Ministry of Industry added that the initiative aligns with the "One MIND" policy, which integrates regulation with the promotion of green industry.

"The Department stands ready to support this collaboration in developing a scalable industrial model that enhances Thailand's competitiveness in a sustainability-driven global economy". Teeratas said.

Dr. Chana Poomee, Honorary Chairman of TCMA and President of ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers (AFCM), highlighted the initiative as a key step in positioning Thailand as a "regional model" for industrial decarbonization.

"By integrating cross-sector collaboration through PPP, linking policy, technology, knowledge, and workforce development to real-world implementation, this initiative will establish the foundation of a Low-Carbon Industrial Ecosystem and evolve into a system-level model that can be scaled across the region," he said.

This collaboration marks the starting point of Thailand's low-carbon industrial ecosystem, connecting knowledge, technology, innovation, human capital, and policy into real-world applications and commercial pathways. It is expected to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance the country's competitiveness in an increasingly sustainability-driven global landscape.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA)

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TagTag:
TCMA Chulalongkorn University Concrete roadmap development Lowcarbon cement Carbon capture technologies

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