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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien

March 17, 2026 | 10:27
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Located in the heart of Thao Dien, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most prestigious real estate addresses, The Berkley stands out with a limited collection of just 85 residences, offering a rare opportunity to own an international-standard living space within a global residential community.

In many major cities around the world, there are distinctive neighbourhoods where lifestyle is defined not only by location, but by community and the unique cultural experiences on offer.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Thao Dien is widely recognised as an international residential enclave, home to a diverse community of global residents and characterised by an open, modern way of living.

Over time, Thao Dien has gradually evolved into one of the city’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations, while also becoming one of the most valuable addresses in Ho Chi Minh City’s apartment market.

SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien
SonKim Land introduces The Berkley in Thao Dien

As land availability in the area has become increasingly limited and most developments have already been completed, the supply of new residential projects has grown increasingly scarce.

Against this backdrop, the Thao Dien real estate market once relatively quiet has recently drawn renewed attention as SonKim Land officially introduced The Berkley, a limited collection of 85 residences located in the heart of this international neighborhood.

“With only 85 residences available, The Berkley is positioned as a signature address where each home represents a distinct living standard, and every homeowner becomes part of a carefully curated community in Thao Dien,” said Nguyen Hoang Viet, managing director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service at SonKim Land.

The Berkley is therefore not merely another real estate project, but a reflection of the developer’s luxury boutique philosophy - an approach that focuses on limited supply, exceptional living quality, and the celebration of individual lifestyles.

Over the years, this philosophy has shaped SonKim Land’s distinctive identity and contributed to its success in the luxury residential market in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Berkley – one of the last highlights of Thao Dien real estate

With its limited number of residences, The Berkley places strong emphasis on design and living quality.

The apartments are thoughtfully designed to international standards, featuring 3.3-metre-high ceilings, expansive balconies, and layouts that maximise natural light.

Amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, a sky gym, and yoga spaces are thoughtfully integrated to create a balanced living experience between the dynamic pace of urban life and moments of private relaxation.

One of the scheme’s distinctive features lies in its diverse and individualised designs, where each apartment is uniquely configured rather than replicated from a fixed template. This approach allows every residence to become a ‘tailored edition,’ reflecting their personal aesthetic and lifestyle preferences.

From inspiring work corners to tranquil private spaces and open balconies, the living environment is designed to feel open and expressive, allowing residents to experience the spirit of Thao Dien in their own way.

SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien
A rare remaining collection in Thao Dien

The Berkley is located along Vo Nguyen Giap Boulevard, just steps away from An Phu Metro Station, offering convenient connectivity to central Ho Chi Minh City and other key districts.

The proximity to Metro Line 1 and An Phu Station also reflects the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) approach - an urban planning philosophy embraced by SonKim Land in several projects to foster connected, convenient, and sustainable living environments.

Another notable aspect of the initiative is its flexible residence model with integrated accommodation potential. Each apartment is designed not only as a private living space, but also as a property that can be utilized for accommodation purposes.

“In global cities, residential properties are increasingly viewed as flexible assets - serving both as homes and as service-oriented properties,” a representative from SonKim Land shared.

With a large community of international professionals based in the area, this model allows homeowners to enjoy private living while also unlocking the asset’s potential for flexible rental opportunities.

The apartments are designed with modern layouts that prioritise privacy while integrating the potential for both short-term and long-term rental accommodation.

SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien
Ready for immediate living

In addition, The Berkley has been fully completed and is ready for immediate occupancy, allowing prospective homeowners to directly experience the living environment rather than simply imagining it through renderings.

At a time when many real estate developments remain under construction, the project’s completed status offers a significant advantage for buyers seeking ready-to-live homes or investment properties for rental purposes.

At The Berkley, luxury is not defined by uniformity but by the individual identity of its 85 homeowners. Situated in the centre of Thao Dien - a neighbourhood where creative communities, entrepreneurs, and international experts converge - the venture reflects a multicultural, dynamic lifestyle while preserving the refined depth that defines this distinctive district.

For more information about The Berkley

Hotline: 090 380 84 86

Landing page: theberkley.vn
The Crest Residence by SonKim Land wins Best Apartment/Condominium for Asia-Pacific The Crest Residence by SonKim Land wins Best Apartment/Condominium for Asia-Pacific

The Crest Residence at phase two of The Metropole Thu Thiem developed by SonKim Land has just won the Best Apartment/Condominium Asia-Pacific 2020-2021 award at the International Property Awards on February 7 in recognition for SonKim Land's signature architectural style offering elevated lifestyles.
The 9 Stellars: where technology makes the differences The 9 Stellars: where technology makes the differences

Throughout three decades of delivering the finest in contemporary lifestyles to the haut monde of Vietnam, SonKim Land continues to make an impact on the real estate industry with the pioneering vision of establishing smart townships as a new standard in luxury living.
OpusK Complex by SonKim Land wins five international awards OpusK Complex by SonKim Land wins five international awards

The OpusK Complex development has been recognised as the Five Star winner in five important categories at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2023 ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand on May 31.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thao Dien Real Estate International Residential Enclave Limited Collection Residences Luxury Living Space Global Residential Community Vibrant Lifestyle Destination Urban Living Experience SonKim Land

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