More housing supply set for real estate market

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) added that real estate brokerage activities were expected to become more orderly and professional, while speculative and price-inflating practices will continue to be controlled.

It predicts the market will continue to show a clear differentiation between segments and regions. Demand is forecast to focus on affordable housing, reasonably priced apartments in major cities, as well as land plots in areas with integrated infrastructure.

Talking about the market performance in the first months of 2026, Hoang Thu Hang, deputy head of the MoC’s Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management said that the real estate market in the first few months of the year showed many noteworthy signs, especially in the supply of projects.

Illustration photo: MoC

In the first quarter, 51 real estate projects nationwide received investment approval, with a total investment of approximately VND628.07 trillion ($25.12 billion). Of these, commercial housing projects accounted for the largest proportion, with 39 projects. In addition, four land infrastructure projects and eight tourism and resort real estate projects were approved.

Those in the implementation phase, there are 1,195 projects under construction with a scale of over 564,000 units and land plots. Of these, commercial housing accounts for the majority, with 825 projects. Land plot and resort real estate projects also continue to be implemented, but on a limited scale.

Notably, the number of completed projects in the quarter reached 42, comprising nearly 7,900 units, mostly commercial housing. Compared to the same period last year, the number of completed projects increased significantly, improving the supply after a period of stagnation.

In addition, there are 74 projects eligible to sell housing units in the nearly future, totalling over 34,000 units. This contributes to increasing the market supply, especially in the commercial housing segment.

Regarding social housing, the country currently has 737 ongoing projects with a scale of over 701,000 units, reaching approximately 70.1 per cent of the country’s target of having one million social housing units by 2030. However, in the first quarter alone, the implementation progress was slow.

In terms of transaction, the real estate market in the first quarter recorded approximately 115,650 successful transactions, a decrease compared to the previous quarter and the same period in 2025. Of these, the apartment and detached house segment had over 25,600 transactions, while land plots accounted for the majority with nearly 90,000 ones.

The MoC representative shared that the decrease in trading volume indicates that the market is still in the process of correction and has not yet experienced a strong, widespread recovery.

However, overall real estate prices have not decreased. According to the MoC, real estate prices in localities are stable and remain at a high level. Some localities recorded a slight increase compared to the previous quarter, such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Khanh Hoa, which increased by about 2 per cent, while Danang and Dong Nai increased by over 1 per cent.

The ministry plans to continue to review and improve legal regulations related to housing and real estate business, while encouraging the development of social housing and building a more transparent market data system.

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