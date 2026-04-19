Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KoCham, Parata Air sign MoU to boost Vietnam-South Korea business link

April 19, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
With the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam and Parata Air entering a partnership to strengthen cooperation, differentiated aviation services are expected to be provided for the business community.

The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KoCham) and Parata Air on April 17 signed a MoU. Accordingly, the two parties will establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework, focusing on providing preferential air service benefits for KoCham members, while boosting market demand through connecting the aviation and tourism industries.

KoCham, Parata Air sign MoU to boost Vietnam-South Korea business link
Representatives of KoCham and Parata Air signed the MoU. Photo: KoCham

Parata Air is expected to implement preferential policies such as increased baggage allowances, free paid seat selection, and priority baggage handling for KoCham members.

In addition, under the coordination of KoCham, the two sides exchanged views on potential areas such as tourism, aviation, travel, golf, and new destination development, and discussed the possibility of implementing cooperative projects in the future.

The agreement was signed amidst a backdrop of continuously strong bilateral economic relations, particularly ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's upcoming visit to Vietnam on April 22. This event is expected to contribute to boosting trade and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, Parata Air is scheduled to launch a new route to Hanoi on July 13, contributing to improving air connectivity and promoting trade and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and South Korea.

The expansion of Parata Air's flight network is expected to play a significant role in boosting bilateral tourism, not only creating new customer flows but also contributing to the development of related service industries, aiming for sustainable growth.

The airline currently operates flights to key tourist destinations such as Danang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, and plans to continue expanding its network.

“Through this agreement, we expect to strengthen cooperation with the Korean business community in Vietnam, while providing stable and differentiated aviation services to meet growing demand,” said a Parata Air representative.

Korean investors need transparency in investment conditions Korean investors need transparency in investment conditions

Korean investors demand transparency in investment conditions, including legal ownership percentage criteria for Korean-Vietnamese investments, as well as the simultaneous elimination of unnecessary merger and acquisition approval procedures.
Hoiana Resort and KoCHAM sign strategic partnership Hoiana Resort and KoCHAM sign strategic partnership

Hoiana Resort & Golf and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KoCHAM) have made a significant step forward in their mutual friendship, along with its member companies, aiming to promote the destination, offer special incentives, and enhance connectivity between Hoiana and Korean businesses.
Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea

In the last months of 2024, Amata City Ha Long has been actively boosting cooperation opportunities with its Chinese and South Korean counterparts.
A new era of Korea-Vietnam co-prosperity in advanced industry cooperation A new era of Korea-Vietnam co-prosperity in advanced industry cooperation

At the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea during August 10-13. Kim Nyoun Ho, chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KOCHAM), expresses his strong appreciation for the visit.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kocham Parata Air MoU businesses Vietnam South Korea trade investment

Related Contents

Vietnam, South Korea cooperate in strategic tech development

Vietnam, South Korea cooperate in strategic tech development

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

South Korea advances in investment rankings

South Korea advances in investment rankings

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Lulu Hypermarkets charters flight to bring Vietnam produce to Middle East

Lulu Hypermarkets charters flight to bring Vietnam produce to Middle East

Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties

Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

South Korea advances in investment rankings

South Korea advances in investment rankings

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Vietnam mulls building airport on water

Vietnam mulls building airport on water

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020