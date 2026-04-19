KoCham, Parata Air sign MoU to boost Vietnam-South Korea business link

The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KoCham) and Parata Air on April 17 signed a MoU. Accordingly, the two parties will establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework, focusing on providing preferential air service benefits for KoCham members, while boosting market demand through connecting the aviation and tourism industries.

Representatives of KoCham and Parata Air signed the MoU. Photo: KoCham

Parata Air is expected to implement preferential policies such as increased baggage allowances, free paid seat selection, and priority baggage handling for KoCham members.

In addition, under the coordination of KoCham, the two sides exchanged views on potential areas such as tourism, aviation, travel, golf, and new destination development, and discussed the possibility of implementing cooperative projects in the future.

The agreement was signed amidst a backdrop of continuously strong bilateral economic relations, particularly ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's upcoming visit to Vietnam on April 22. This event is expected to contribute to boosting trade and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, Parata Air is scheduled to launch a new route to Hanoi on July 13, contributing to improving air connectivity and promoting trade and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and South Korea.

The expansion of Parata Air's flight network is expected to play a significant role in boosting bilateral tourism, not only creating new customer flows but also contributing to the development of related service industries, aiming for sustainable growth.

The airline currently operates flights to key tourist destinations such as Danang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, and plans to continue expanding its network.

“Through this agreement, we expect to strengthen cooperation with the Korean business community in Vietnam, while providing stable and differentiated aviation services to meet growing demand,” said a Parata Air representative.

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