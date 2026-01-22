Corporate

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

January 22, 2026 | 20:14
Korea Development Bank (KDB) on January 20 announced that it has obtained final approval from Vietnam’s central bank to open a branch in Hanoi.
Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

According to a report by The Korea Herald, KDB's licence was granted on January 14, more than six years after it first submitted the application. It also marked the first such approval issued to a foreign bank since 2021.

“The approval was secured despite Vietnam’s conservative licensing stance, driven by a combination of South Korea’s diplomatic support – including two bilateral summits, prime ministerial talks, and high-level meetings involving financial regulators and the Foreign Ministry – and KDB’s sustained efforts," the bank said.

With the launch of its Hanoi branch, KDB said it will capitalise on its strengths as a policy lender to deliver corporate finance, investment banking and project finance services, while contributing to a stronger, more practical foundation for financial and industrial cooperation between South Korea and Vietnam.

The licence represents a decisive step that goes beyond the establishment of a branch, signalling the bank’s formal entry into Vietnam’s financial market as a long-term institutional partner.

Via its Hanoi branch, KDB aims to facilitate South Korean companies’ overseas expansion while contributing to Vietnam’s economic development as a responsible financial partner.

Korea Development Bank to open Vietnamese branch Korea Development Bank to open Vietnamese branch

Korea Development Bank (KDB) is advancing its plan to open a branch in Hanoi following the central bank's approval of its application.
IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

State-run Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) is preparing to expand its footprint in Vietnam with plans to establish a fully foreign-owned bank in the country.
Woori Bank Vietnam partners with Samsung Vina Insurance to offer property insurance services Woori Bank Vietnam partners with Samsung Vina Insurance to offer property insurance services

Woori Bank Vietnam and Samsung Vina Insurance have forged a strategic alliance to enhance property insurance operations, offering more options to new insurance services for corporate clients while strengthening Woori Bank's competitive position.

By Thanh Van

KDB South Korean banks Vietnam banking finance South Korean investors Korea Development Bank

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

