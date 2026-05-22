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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

State Street opens new Manila office to expand global operations

May 22, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
Financial services giant State Street Corporation has established a new office in Manila, broadening its institutional services footprint in Southeast Asia as part of a wider global operating model expansion.
MANILA, PHILLIPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, today announced the establishment of a new office in Manila, the Philippines.

The new Manila office, scheduled to open in the second half of 2026, will further strengthen State Street's global operating model and expand its processing capabilities, complementing the firm's existing operations across the Asia Pacific region.

"The Asia Pacific region is critical to our longterm growth strategy," said Ann Fogarty, chief operating officer for Investment Services, State Street. "The expansion into Manila is an important step in the continued evolution of our global operating model as we continue to support significant client growth in the region."

Manila offers access to a young, diverse and highly educated workforce, drawing talent from the city's wellestablished University Belt and its strong pipeline of graduates with financial services and operations expertise.

With USD54.5 trillion1 in assets under custody and/or administration, State Street services more than 12% of the world's assets2. The firm operates in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 people worldwide. State Street established its presence in Asia Pacific more than 40 years ago and today operates 16 offices across the region.

1 As of March 31, 2026

2 Represents State Street AUC/A of USD$54.5T as of March 31, 2026, divided by Global Financial Assets, including Global Equity, Global Debt Securities and Global Broad Money (M3), as of December 31, 2024. Sources: SIFMA Markets Factbook, 2025; Organisation for Economic Co-Operation (OECD), World Bank.

https://www.statestreet.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By State Street Corporation

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