KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T

August 20, 2025 | 12:00
(0) user say
Vietnamese conglomerate KN Holdings has signed an MoU with Samsung C&T to develop three floating solar power projects totalling 864MW, marking a major step in Vietnam–Korea energy cooperation and the country's green transition ambitions.

The projects will be located at the KN Srepok 3, KN Ialy Gia Lai, and KN Ialy Kon Tum hydropower reservoirs in Kon Tum province in Vietnam's Central Highlands region.

KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T
The Vietnam-Korea Economic Forum in Seoul on August 12

The MoU was inked at the Vietnam-Korea Economic Forum held in Seoul on August 12 as part of a high-level Vietnamese delegation's visit to South Korea.

Co-hosted by Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and the Vietnamese Embassy in Korea, the forum was held under the theme 'Cooperation to Develop Production Chains in the New Era'.

The event was attended by Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam and South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, along with senior government officials and over 500 delegates representing more than 400 leading businesses from both countries.

The partnership between KN Holdings and Samsung C&T, the construction arm under South Korean chaebol Samsung, marks a significant move towards large-scale renewable energy deployment in Vietnam.

The floating solar projects will operate under the direct power purchase agreement mechanism, allowing clean electricity to be supplied directly to major power consumers.

KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T
Representative executives of Samsung C&T and KN Holdings pose for a photo after the MoU signing

This model is expected to contribute to emission reduction efforts, accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, and support Vietnam's green energy transition goals.

A representative of KN Holdings noted that as a member of Samsung Group, Samsung C&T has extensive experience in developing large-scale renewable energy projects worldwide.

The collaboration aims to leverage advanced technologies and efficient investment models to ensure high performance and sustainable operation.

The MoU shows KN Holdings' commitment to strengthening Vietnam-Korea cooperation in the energy sector, aligned with both countries' net-zero ambitions and pursuit of a green economy.

KN Holdings honored with green award KN Holdings honored with green award

KN Holdings was praised for its green transformation strategy at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF) on July 30.
Corporations contribute to building modern industrial country Corporations contribute to building modern industrial country

The biggest corporations in the country raised practical suggestions at a meeting with the prime minister on solutions of the country's sociometric development on September 21.
KN Holdings advocates for better housing in Dong Nai KN Holdings advocates for better housing in Dong Nai

Dong Nai People's Committee held a launch ceremony on March 28 for an initiative to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.

By Thanh Pham

KN Holdings clean energy Samsung C&T renewable energy VietnamKorea cooperation Floating solar projects Green transition ambitions direct power purchase agreement MoU

