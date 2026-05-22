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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Expereo earns EcoVadis Silver rating, ranking in top 15% of its industry

May 22, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
Managed Network-as-a-Service provider Expereo has been awarded an EcoVadis Silver rating, placing in the 92nd percentile and among the top 15% of companies in its industry category for sustainable supply chain performance.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - Expereo, the world-leading Managed Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, announced it has been awarded an EcoVadis Silver Rating ranking in the 92nd percentile and placing among the top 15% of its industry category this year. This reflects a 10-point improvement from its previous Bronze rating, strengthening the company's position in sustainable supply chain performance, ESG governance and responsible business practices.

The company recorded gains across all four EcoVadis assessment pillars: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The strongest improvements came in Environment, up 10 points, and Labour and Human Rights, which rose 19 points year-on-year, with the latter independently validated by Expereo's Great Place to Work UAE Certification for 2026 and Singapore Employee Experience of the Year win at the Asian Experience Awards 2025.

Commenting on the recognition, Ben Elms CEO Expereo, said, "We are incredibly proud of this achievement. Moving from a Bronze to a Silver rating in just a year reflects the progress our teams have made in embedding sustainability across our operations, procurement, and people practices.

We have reduced material consumption, minimised waste, and rolled out initiatives such as the Cisco Refurbish Project, while strengthening risk assessments and introducing bi‑annual supplier sustainability evaluations. These efforts give our customers confidence that they are working with a company aligned with their values and ethical business standards. This milestone is a testament to our collective commitment to driving meaningful and lasting impact, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead."

Looking ahead, Expereo plans to expand the use of refurbished equipment, further align cloud hosting and supplier selection with lower-carbon criteria, and deepen transparency across its value chain.

This builds on its FY25 sustainability strategy anchored around three core pillars:

Environment: building a rigorous CO₂ inventory and embedding circular economy practices across its operations,

People: investing in employee health, wellbeing and a more inclusive workplace culture across its global teams,

Green procurement policy: implementing strong sustainability criteria for Data Centre partnership focused on clean energy, prioritizing the procurement of recycled customer equipment and extending CPE lifecycle in a safe manner.

These initiatives are designed to support customer and partner expectations for more resilient, transparent and sustainable digital infrastructure. By combining supplier governance, circular economy practices and improved carbon accounting, Expereo is building a more data-driven foundation for future ESG performance and reporting.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://www.expereo.com/


By Expereo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Expereo EcoVadis Silver Managed NetworkasaService EcoVadis Silver Rating

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