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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tecsun Science & Technology partners with QingCloud to build AI livelihood services platform

May 22, 2026 | 14:40
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Tecsun Science & Technology has entered a partnership with QingCloud Technologies to develop AI-powered services targeting public livelihood needs, positioning the alliance as a new growth driver in China's smart services sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - According to a WeChat official account release by TECSUN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. （stock code: 002908）on May 21, the company has recently officially reached an ecological cooperation with QingCloud Technologies Corp. (stock code: 688316). Driven by the dual engines of "Artificial Intelligence Plus" and the market-oriented reform of data factors, the two sides will jointly explore a new paradigm of livelihood services featuring "AI + Cloud + Computing Power Collaboration". This cooperation will focus on livelihood sectors including healthcare, employment and government services, connecting the full chain from computing infrastructure to scenario implementation, and unlocking room for large-scale growth.

近日，德生科技与青云科技集团股份有限公司（简称“青云科技”，股票代码688316)正式达成生态?002e006apeg

As a full-stack self-developed provider of enterprise-grade AI infrastructure (AI Infra) and solutions, QingCloud Technologies Corp. deeply understands enterprise demands and implementation scenarios, and has built end-to-end digital and intelligent solutions. With deep roots in livelihood services, TECSUN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. boasts integrated capabilities of "Data + Algorithms + Scenarios", self-developed innovations such as government affairs large models and AI-powered employment services, as well as profound industry customer resources and operational experience. Oriented by solution collaboration, the two parties will combine TECSUN's scenario-based intelligent applications with QingCloud's private cloud, information technology application innovation cloud, intelligent computing platform and MaaS services to form solid technological synergy.

Focusing on core sectors including employment, healthcare and government services, the two sides will promote the integrated deployment of employment Agent and intelligent computing platform to achieve precise job matching and intelligent recommendation; advance the implementation of a fusion architecture of contactless medical payment systems and edge AI inference cloud; and accelerate the joint optimization of government affairs large models and intelligent guidance systems in the information technology application innovation cloud environment.

In terms of delivery, the two parties will jointly conduct compatibility tests and performance verification to ensure the compatibility and stability of the joint solutions, and jointly deliver secure, controllable and ready-to-use intelligent livelihood solutions. Meanwhile, they will actively explore the co-construction of regional intelligent computing centers in mature areas to consolidate the computing infrastructure for "AI + Livelihood Services".

Looking ahead, the two sides will take joint solutions as the anchor, jointly explore the closed-loop operation model of "Urban Livelihood AI Operation Base", connect the full chain from computing supply, model iteration to service delivery, help elevate the intelligence of urban governance, and jointly build a new engine for livelihood services.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tecsun Science and Technology

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TagTag:
Tecsun Science & Technology QingCloud Technologies Science Technology Partnership AI Livelihood Services

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