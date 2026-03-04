Corporate

YOFC showcases AI-enabled optical innovations at MWC 2026

March 04, 2026 | 10:55
(0) user say
The Chinese fiber optic cable manufacturer presented products combining artificial intelligence with photonic technologies at the Barcelona telecommunications conference.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, held on March 2, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) unveiled its latest innovations under the theme "AI × Fibre Leading an Intelligent Future." The company's exhibition featured dedicated solution zones including the AI Computing Center, Link the Global AI, Empower AI Applications, All Optical Home and the Hollow-Core Fibre VIP Showcase, highlighting end-to-end optical communications solutions and recent technical developments.

The centerpiece of YOFC's showcase was hollow-core fibre, the event's key technology highlight. Compared with traditional solid-core fibre, YOFC's hollow-core fibre reduces transmission latency by approximately 31% and lowers nonlinear effects by nearly three orders of magnitude. This breakthrough meets the high-bandwidth, low-latency demands of large-scale AI model training and distributed computing, while its energy-efficient design supports efficiency and sustainability objectives. With decades of expertise in large-scale fibre manufacturing, YOFC has achieved commercial-scale production of long-length, ultra-low-loss (＜0.1 dB/km) hollow-core fibre, placing it among a small number of companies worldwide with both core technical capability and proven commercialization readiness.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, YOFC showcased a cohesive all-optical ecosystem. The AI Intelligent Computing Center integrates hollow-core fibre with multi-core fibre and 400G/800G optical transceivers to deliver high-efficiency, low-carbon computing infrastructure. The Global AI Network Connectivity solution uses hollow-core fibre, G.654.E fibre, and submarine optical cables to form an intercontinental all-optical network corridor. Meanwhile, YOFC's industry-specific fibre-based solutions extend optical fibre applications into smart transportation, immersive entertainment, and other real-world scenarios, creating an end-to-end ecosystem from core technology to commercial and operational deployment.

Zhuang Dan, Executive Director and President of YOFC, said: "The scaled deployment of hollow-core fibre represents a major step forward for optical communications—from supporting the digital economy to enabling next-generation intelligent networks. We will continue to drive innovation, expanding hollow-core fibre applications in emerging fields such as intelligent computing and quantum communications. Through environmentally responsible manufacturing and our global footprint, we aim to translate technical capability into sustainable growth, building intelligent networks that are low-latency, energy-efficient, and broadly accessible."

Notably, YOFC integrates technological innovation with sustainability across its solutions, embedding low-carbon and energy-efficiency considerations throughout the entire lifecycle—from R&D and production to deployment and application. With its global presence and environmentally responsible manufacturing, YOFC delivers efficient, reliable, and low-carbon optical communications, supporting the long-term development of digital infrastructure worldwide.

By PR Newswire

YOFC

YOFC AI-enabled optical innovations

