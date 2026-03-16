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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JETRO signs investment deal with Ho Chi Minh City

March 16, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
Japanese investment flows into Ho Chi Minh City are set to receive a boost following a new agreement focused on manufacturing, technology, and innovation.
JETRO signs investment deal with Ho Chi Minh City

On March 11, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) signed an MoU with Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Under the agreement, both sides commit to promoting Japanese investment in manufacturing, processing, supporting industries, Industry 4.0 technologies, and innovation, alongside strengthening business exchanges between the city and Japanese companies.

The two sides will facilitate business-to-business connections that enable local firms to integrate into Japanese companies’ supply chains. They will also encourage investment cooperation between the city and Japan in areas of mutual interest.

"The signing of this MoU marks an important step in deepening the economic relationship between Japan and Vietnam," said Hirano Kenichi, vice president of JETRO. "We established our office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2000, and have stepped up efforts ever since to promote economic, trade, and investment exchanges between the two countries."

The organisation currently operates two representative offices in Vietnam – in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – making it the only country in ASEAN to host two JETRO offices, reflecting strong interest from Japanese companies in the Vietnamese market.

"As Japanese firms continue to accelerate their overseas operations, Vietnam has emerged as one of their top destinations," Kenichi added. "JETRO aims to strengthen cooperation with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to promote and support the strong development of both Japanese and Vietnamese companies in the years ahead."

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said JETRO has undertaken numerous practical initiatives that have contributed to strengthening cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, particularly between Japan and Ho Chi Minh City. "JETRO's office in Ho Chi Minh City has become a trusted and close partner of the city," he added.

The chairman cited data indicating that in 2025 alone, 1,142 Japanese companies visited and worked with JETRO in Ho Chi Minh City – an increase of 13 per cent against 2024. This figure reflects growing confidence among Japanese businesses in the city's business environment and development prospects.

"Hopefully, the MoU between the city and JETRO will further advance the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership while expanding investment and cooperation opportunities for the business communities of both countries," Duoc said.

Vietnam a key market for Japanese Vietnam a key market for Japanese

Japanese investors continue to bet on Vietnam’s market with rising strategic partnerships and greenfield investments.
Japanese firms seeking expansion in Vietnam Japanese firms seeking expansion in Vietnam

An increasing number of Japanese firms are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year to exploit the country's growth potential. This is according to the latest survey released by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) on January 21.
Vietnam drives for investment in supporting industries Vietnam drives for investment in supporting industries

The Investment Promotion Conference in the Supporting Industry took place on August 5 in Hanoi, aiming to boost investment attraction in key sectors of Vietnam's supporting industries.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jetro japan Ho Chi Minh City japanese companies japanese investors japanese FDI

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