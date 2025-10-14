Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JICA stands alongside Vietnam’s four-pillar charge

October 14, 2025 | 10:10
(0) user say
Over the past decades, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Vietnam have been cementing bilateral cooperation, with the former supporting Vietnam in implementing a wide range of projects covering different sectors.
JICA stands alongside Vietnam’s four-pillar charge
Kobayashi Yosuke, chief representative, Vietnam Office Japan International Cooperation Agency

We place a high emphasis on the four pillars of reform that Vietnam is pursuing to achieve high-income status by 2045. They include promotion of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; advancement of international integration; law-making and law enforcement; and private sector development. Building on our longstanding partnership, our priority is to support these reforms by leveraging Japan’s technology, knowledge, and experience in collaboration with a wide range of Japanese stakeholders.

In the first pillar, JICA will advance cooperation centred around the Vietnam-Japan University, the symbol of the diplomatic relation between Vietnam and Japan. In September, JICA assisted the university in launching its bachelor’s degree programme in semiconductors. We will continue to cooperate in building and strengthening the semiconductor education ecosystem in Vietnam, with a focus on generating synergy between various stakeholders in Japan and Vietnam.

In relation to AI, which is gaining attention alongside semiconductors, we are working with the National Innovation Centre and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology to promote AI startups and research. On September 18, JICA invited Professor Matsuo of the University of Tokyo, one of Japan’s renowned AI experts, to deliver lectures to 1,600 students at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Moreover, we believe that it is also important to utilise science, technology, and innovation to contribute to Vietnam’s climate change countermeasures. Building on longstanding cooperation relations with Vietnam universities such as the Can Tho University, we will support the development of new technologies in collaboration with Japanese universities, companies, and research institutions.

Supporting integration

In the second pillar, JICA has supported Vietnam’s international integration through various forms of cooperation, ranging from macro-level policy advice - such as the Ishikawa project and legal and judicial development cooperation - to technical assistance in specific fields such as safe agricultural products, food safety, infectious disease control, taxation, and intellectual property.

Furthermore, in terms of infrastructure, which is essential for international integration, JICA has supported the development of airports, ports, roads, bridges, railways, and customs systems, thereby contributing to the enhancement of multilayered connectivity between Vietnam and other countries, including Japan.

We will continue to support Vietnam’s integration, while also being mindful of the synergistic effects with the other three pillars of reform.

When it comes to the third pillar, or law-making and law enforcement, in 1992, the late Prof. Morishima Akio was requested by the late Minister of Justice Nguyen Dinh Loc to assist in drafting the civil code under the doi moi policy. After that, in 1996, JICA began supporting Vietnam’s legal and judicial development under the strong guidance of Prof. Morishima in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court of Japan, the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, and various universities.

The current technical cooperation project will be completed this December, and we will enter into a new phase of studying the possibility of further cooperation, while continuing with our training programmes.

A recent highlight in Vietnam’s institutional reform has been the adoption of the two-tier local governance model. Japan has operated such a two-tier system for many years, and we think that lessons from Japan’s successes and failures could be taken as good reference as Vietnam implements the new model.

JICA has been actively working with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics to conduct training programmes for leaders of various levels to provide opportunities for current and future Vietnamese leaders to learn from Japan’s experiences.

Committed to policy advice

In the fourth pillar, or private sector development, JICA has a long record of cooperation projects that have laid the foundation for Vietnam’s economic growth. A notable example is the Ishikawa Joint Research Project (1995–2001), through which we provided policy recommendations to support Vietnam’s transition to a socialist-oriented market economy.

JICA remains committed to providing policy advice, while also promoting initiatives such as developing personnel for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improving access to finance, and supporting infrastructure projects that generate opportunities for growth.

In terms of human resources for SMEs, JICA has been working not only with universities such as the Vietnam-Japan University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology, but also with the Vietnam-Japan Institute for Human Resources Development of Foreign Trade University to deliver the Keieijuku entrepreneur training programme.

This initiative has offered management skills based on Japanese experiences to over 1,000 Vietnamese business leaders, thereby providing opportunities for their companies to grow further in the global market. With regard to improving access to finance, JICA has strengthened work with private financial institutions. Specifically, in July we signed a loan agreement with VPBank to support female-owned SMEs.

In infrastructure projects, JICA focuses on initiatives that could effectively utilise Japan’s cooperation experience and technology such as extensions of urban railway lines projects currently under implementation or in planning. They include routes between Noi Bai Airport and Nam Thang Long, and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 route from Suoi Tien Station to the Binh Duong New City. Through these efforts, we aim to facilitate technology transfer from Japanese companies to Vietnamese enterprises.

Underpinning all forms of cooperation is the long-standing trust built through heart-to-heart partnership between Vietnamese and Japanese people. At the forefront of our efforts are JICA cooperation volunteers and experts who have played a pivotal role in building and strengthening our diverse cooperation, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of dispatch of Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers to Vietnam.

Through development cooperation, JICA aims to further strengthening these ties to ensure the growth of Vietnam and Japan, and foster the heart-to-heart partnership between the peoples of the two nations.

FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution, FinDev Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 2 announced the signing of a $215 million syndicated loan facility for HDBank.
ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion

On August 1, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement worth $12 million with Thu Dau Mot Water JSC for expansion of Bau Bang Water Treatment Plant.
JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expanded its role in global food security with its first exclusive working capital loan.

By Kobayashi Yosuke

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jica Kobayashi Yosuke International Cooperation Agency Technology and innovation Law enforcement development

Related Contents

JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming

JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming

VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future

VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future

ABeam Consulting Vietnam launches job app for Japan

ABeam Consulting Vietnam launches job app for Japan

ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion

ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion

FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

Report outlines directions to advance Vietnam’s AI economy

Report outlines directions to advance Vietnam’s AI economy

Latest News ⁄ Investing

PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility

PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility

Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

Nokia, VNPT to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure in Vietnam

Nokia, VNPT to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure in Vietnam

Fresh development momentum in Danang

Fresh development momentum in Danang

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020