ISUZU Vietnam marks 30 years of development

Throughout its three-decade journey of growth, ISUZU Vietnam has been delivering sustainable, fuel-efficient, and reliable transportation solutions to its customers. The company has continuously invested in upgrading its manufacturing facilities to expand production capacity and has built a strong nationwide network of dealerships that meet global standards.

As of September, ISUZU Vietnam has reached the milestone of 129,039 vehicles produced, reaffirming its solid position in Vietnam’s automotive industry and its pioneering role in the commercial vehicle segment.

Photo: ISUZU

Affirming the significance of this 30-year journey, Wataru Nakano, general director of ISUZU Vietnam, shared, “Throughout the past 30 years, ISUZU Vietnam has remained steadfast in listening to the real needs of our customers and continuously innovating to deliver sustainable, practical transport solutions for society. This unwavering commitment has enabled ISUZU to maintain its leading position in the commercial vehicle sector in Vietnam.”

With more than 40 products ranging from light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks, speciality vehicles, bus chassis, and tractor heads to the ISUZU D-MAX and 7-seater SUV ISUZU MU-X, ISUZU Vietnam continuously innovates to meet the diverse transportation needs of customers. In parallel, a nationwide network of 29 authorised dealers and service workshops delivers after-sales service at global standards, maximising vehicle uptime and enhancing value for customers.

The investment and development of ISUZU Vietnam has not only led to success in winning the market but also spread positive values to the community and Vietnam’s economy. Nguyen Manh Cuong, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee, shared, “Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciates ISUZU’s contributions not only in the fields of production and business, but also in creating jobs, training workers, and promoting technology transfer.”

In 2024, ISUZU Vietnam contributed over VND1.5 trillion ($60 million) to the state budget in Ho Chi Minh City, affirming its role as one of foreign-invested enterprises making significant contributions to local economic development. Besides, ISUZU Vietnam currently provides nearly 1,800 jobs across its factory and dealership network, supplying high-quality personnel in Vietnam’s automotive sector.

ISUZU Vietnam has remained committed to supporting local communities through social and charitable initiatives. The “ISUZU – Heart and Smile” programme encompasses scholarship grants and assistance for children at SOS Children’s Villages, as well as house repairs and livelihood support for underprivileged households and charity-driven caravan journeys.

The company also promotes road safety awareness through activities such as the Eco Drive Seminar on safe and fuel-efficient driving, and especially the Driver Skill Contest, an initiative launched and nurtured to become a regular event. The contest fosters a culture of responsible and safe driving and honours the essential role and dedication of professional drivers across Vietnam.

In the next phase of development, ISUZU Vietnam is shifting from a vehicle provider to a comprehensive transportation solution provider, supporting customers throughout the vehicle lifecycle. To achieve this vision, ISUZU Vietnam commits to strengthening several key pillars. They include offering optimised vehicle configurations, including high-quality rear bodies customised to customers’ real operating needs.

The others are providing reliable maintenance and genuine parts supply to minimise downtime and enhance operational efficiency; delivering technical workshops, training, and consulting on safe and efficient vehicle operations to help customers maximise productivity and durability; and strengthening the authorised dealer network and service centres across Vietnam to ensure fast, convenient, and standardised customer experiences aligned with ISUZU’s global standards.

Photo: ISUZU

“I sincerely hope that, with its commitment to trusted technology and assured quality, ’ISUZU Vietnam will continue to contribute to the future development of Vietnam’s logistics and manufacturing industries,” said Masuo Ono, Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, expressing his confidence in the company’s next chapter.

At the event, Shinsuke Minami, president and representative director, COO of ISUZU Motors Limited, emphasised the medium-term plan “ISUZU TRANSFORMATION,” which aims to position the company as a commercial mobility solution company.

These strategic directions go beyond the group level and also open new growth opportunities for ISUZU Vietnam,a key market in the region. “Through innovation, carbon neutrality efforts, and the advancement of cutting-edge technologies, ISUZU is committed to accompanying Vietnamese customers in adapting flexibly to increasingly diverse transport needs, thereby helping to shape a sustainable transport era,” he noted.

The strong support of strategic shareholders further reinforces this vision. Hiroyuki Tsubai, executive vice president and deputy COO of ITOCHU Corporation, added, “ITOCHU will continue to work closely with ISUZU Vietnam to promote eco-friendly vehicles, enhance training and human resource development, and contribute to building sustainable logistics infrastructure in Vietnam,”

ISUZU Vietnam was established in 1995 as a Vietnam-Japan joint venture, operating in importing, assembling, and distributing commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. With 30 years of experience, the company is one of the leading Japanese brand vehicle manufacturers in Vietnam.

