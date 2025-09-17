VinFast V Green BDO MoU 2025: Philippines E Mobility Financing Push

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - As the electric mobility sector gains momentum across Southeast Asia, VinFast Auto Philippines Inc. (VinFast Philippines), a fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer; V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines Inc. (V-Green), a pioneer in EV charging infrastructure; and Green and Smart Mobility Philippines Inc. (Green GSM Philippines), operator of the country's first all-electric taxi fleet, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO).



The agreement marks the start of a strategic collaboration that will support the three companies' expansion and operations in the Philippine market, making electric vehicles more accessible to Filipino consumers and businesses. It also signifies a broader push to accelerate the country's transition toward cleaner energy.



Through this partnership, VinFast Philippines (a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates) will leverage on BDO's comprehensive suite of financial solutions including cash management, consumer banking, leasing, and insurance services and create tailored financing programs for both retail and corporate customers.



At VinFast, we view sustainable transportation as more than just a technological shift—it's a commitment to future generations," said Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales of VinFast. "Partnering with BDO, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution, allows us to empower Filipinos with greater access to EVs while helping shape a smarter, greener, and more livable urban future."



The partnership extends beyond vehicles. V-Green has already secured approvals to roll out EV charging stations in four SM Supermalls, with further expansion planned across Alfamart outlets, educational institutions, and other strategic locations within the BDO–SM ecosystem.



"Charging infrastructure is essential for sustainable EV growth," noted Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-Green. "By partnering with BDO, we can fast-track the deployment of convenient and reliable charging solutions that make EV use more practical and scalable across the Philippines."



Meanwhile, Green GSM Philippines, operator of the country's first all-electric taxi fleet powered by VinFast vehicles, has integrated with BDO's digital banking platform since its launch in June 2025 to support its driver onboarding and expansion.



"Our mission is to deliver cleaner, safer, and more transparent public transport," said Dao Quy Phi, CEO of Green GSM Philippines. "Our partnership with BDO strengthens our driver support and enables sustainable fleet expansion. It also lays the foundation to help the Philippines in reducing emissions and modernizing urban transportation."



Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Unibank's Executive Vice President and Head of the Institutional Banking Group shared "Our collaboration with VinFast, V-Green and Green GSM allows us to support the broader adoption of electric vehicles and the development of green infrastructure in the country. By providing the right financial solutions, we are enabling businesses to drive a future-ready transport sector."



Together, VinFast, V-Green, and Green GSM are building a holistic electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, spanning from EV distribution to charging infrastructure development and electric taxi operations. With BDO's financial support and the SM Group's extensive network, this partnership aims to bring meaningful benefits to Filipinos - through expanded mobility and improved transport systems aligned with the country's long-term development goals.

