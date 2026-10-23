Japan's OC Global makes strategic investment in Vietnam's ECONUTI

Photo: OC Global

According to an announcement on October 20, the two companies signed an MoU on a strategic partnership in October 2025, and through this investment they will establish a capital relationship and further strengthen their collaboration.

The plant-based beverage market is expected to expand worldwide, driven by growing health and environmental awareness. Southeast Asia in particular is expected to see strong market growth in the coming years, and competitiveness there depends on access to raw material production areas, product development capabilities, and manufacturing systems that can respond to consumer needs in each country.

ECONUTI’s strengths lie in its location, which offers easy access to Vietnam’s abundant agricultural resources such as cashew nuts and coconuts, and in its ODM capabilities, covering everything from product development tailored to customer needs through to manufacturing.

The company is also expanding its sales channels in Europe, North America, and Asia, and has steadily strengthened its earnings base, achieving higher revenue and profit again in 2024. OC Global decided to make this investment in recognition of ECONUTI’s competitive advantages and future growth potential.

Through this investment, OC Global aims to combine the expertise it has built up in agricultural development with ECONUTI’s manufacturing and product development capabilities to create a new business model that covers the entire chain from agricultural production to processing, product development, and sales.

Going forward, the two companies will pursue the expansion of the ODM business, the development of an in-house plant-based beverage brand, the production and processing of high-value-added agricultural products in collaboration with Japanese companies, and the development of overseas sales channels, with the aim of increasing the earnings and corporate value of both companies.

OC Global will contribute to the development of sustainable industries in the region and to a stable food supply for Japan through its agricultural business.

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