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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ca Mau approves investment in 500kV Bac Lieu–Thot Not power line

July 21, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Ca Mau People's Committee approves investment in the 500kV liquefied natural gas Bac Lieu–Thot Not power line, which is invested by National Power Transmission Corporation.
Ca Mau approves investment in 500kV Bac Lieu–Thot Not power line
An impression of the 500kV LNG Bac Lieu–Thot Not power line. Source: EVNNPT

According to the decision, issued on July 20, the project has a total investment of VND8.27 trillion ($338 million), with the investor's contributed capital at more than $82.4 million, accounting for 25 per cent of the total; mobilised capital is more than $248.4 million, accounting for 75 per cent. The project's operating term is 50 years from the date the state allocates land, leases land or allows land use purpose conversion according to regulations.

The project passes through seven communes of the province, expected to recover nearly 39 hectares of land and affect more than 460 hectares in the power grid safety corridor.

The project will start at the 500kV switchyard of the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant located in Ca Mau province and finish at the 500kV Thot Not transmission station in Can Tho city.

The construction is planned to kick off in the second quarter of 2027 and go into operation in the fourth quarter of 2028.

According to the approved scale, the power line is about 135.6 km long, of which about 52.2 km passes through Ca Mau and 83.4 km through Can Tho. The project needs to recover about 38.87 ha of land for construction, and there are also about 460 ha of land located in the power grid safety corridor.

In Ca Mau, the power line passes through Vinh Hau, Hoa Binh, Vinh My, Chau Thoi, Vinh Thanh, Phuoc Long and Ninh Quoi communes, with a recovered land area of about 17 ha. According to the plan, the project is expected to start construction in the second quarter of 2027 and be completed and put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2028.

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The Power Project Management Board of the Central Region, in cooperation with relevant units, organised the ceremony to power up and put into operation the Ninh Phuoc 220kV transformer substation and connect power lines on June 29.
Lao Bao 220kV substation and Dong Ha-Lao Bao 220kV power line project inaugurated Lao Bao 220kV substation and Dong Ha-Lao Bao 220kV power line project inaugurated

The Lao Bao 220kV substation and Dong Ha-Lao Bao 220kV power line projects are ready to meet the transmission needs of wind power plants in the western part of Quang Tri province in preparation for commercial operation.
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Behind-scheduled power line projects and soaring coal prices are exacerbating power shortages, particularly in the northern region, which could be alleviated in the coming months by leveraging radical measures from power management authorities.
Hoa Lu Consortium bids for Long Thanh International Airport project Hoa Lu Consortium bids for Long Thanh International Airport project

One of Vietnam's largest construction firms, Coteccons Group, is leading the Hoa Lu consortium in a highly anticipated bid for the monumental Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai province. Within this diverse alliance, the Thailand-based Powerline Engineering Public Co., Ltd. (PLE) will play a pivotal role.
Insulators replaced on 500kV Son La - Hoa Binh power line Insulators replaced on 500kV Son La - Hoa Binh power line

Hoa Binh Power Transmission in collaboration with Power Transmission Company 1 completed a project to replace the insulators on the 500kV Son La - Hoa Binh line on November 7.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
500KV Transmission Line Ca Mau Bac Lieu LNG plant Transmission line

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