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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bangkok hosts International Design Expo 2026 at TCEB venue

October 20, 2026 | 10:41
(0) user say
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau organised the Bangkok International Design Expo 2026, gathering regional creative designers to showcase sustainable urban design concepts.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – THE WORLD ENDS: CREATE WHAT MATTERS — Bangkok International Design Expo 2026 will make its international debut from 25–29 November 2026 at Bangkok Kunsthalle, bringing together designers, architects, artists, thinkers, technologists, institutions and creative communities to ask a deliberately provocative question: if the world as we know it is ending, what should design create next.

TWES_Newswire_Bangkok International Design Expo 2026.jpg

Confirmed participants include Mexico City's Lanza Atelier, London's OK-RM and Thailand's CHAT Architects. Exhibitions, pavilions, installations, talks, performances and encounters will create a shared space for disciplines, cultures and generations to meet.

One world ending. Another beginning.

THE WORLD ENDS explores the space between one world ending and another beginning. Amid accelerating technology, artificial intelligence, environmental pressures and changing cities, it asks whether design's inherited assumptions are enough for the world we are becoming.

HERE → BETWEEN → ELSEWHERE → CREATE WHAT MATTERS

HERE considers our identities, places, cultures, materials and communities. BETWEEN examines the forces transforming our lives. ELSEWHERE explores alternative systems and unfamiliar possibilities. CREATE WHAT MATTERS asks what we should create, why it should exist, who it should serve and what it might leave behind.

Participants are invited to propose what comes next. A place for better questions.

Across architecture, art, culture and technology, local knowledge meets global perspectives, established voices meet emerging practitioners, and industry encounters experimentation and fresh thinking.

Why Bangkok? Why now?

Bangkok's interplay of old and new, formal and informal, local and global makes the city integral to this exchange. Bangkok Kunsthalle, a former printing house in Chinatown, embodies this spirit of reinvention.

The Expo builds upon THE WORLD ENDS: HERE BETWEEN ELSEWHERE Design Readiness Forum, held in Bangkok in May 2026, expanding that conversation internationally.

Connecting creative exchange with opportunity

TCEB connects Thailand's creative community with public and private sectors and international networks, helping creative exchange develop into collaboration, business opportunities and growth for Thailand's creative economy.

Come with ideas. Come with questions. Come to Bangkok—and CREATE WHAT MATTERS.

Discover what's next for design at www.theworldends.org

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
International Design Expo 2026 bangkok Bangkok International Design Expo Sustainable urban design

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