BLUETTI launches EOFY sale with up to 44% off power solutions

SYDNEY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI is unleashing massive EOFY deals during June 1–30, up to 44% off its diverse portable power stations and home backup systems. The world's smallest 3kWh power station Elite 300, the best entry-level Elite 100 V2, and the versatile Apex 300 headline the shopping spree of the year, with exciting online activities unlocking additional discounts, gifts, and exclusive offers.

Must-Buy EOFY Power Station Deals

From weekend camping trips to reliable off-grid home backup, BLUETTI's comprehensive energy solutions have every scenario covered. Most of them are now available at the lowest EOFY prices:

Elite 100 V2 (1,800W/1,024Wh): Now at $899 (was $1,299), this 11.5kg lightweight unit moves easily between homes and outdoors to run fridge freezers, microwaves, and e-bike chargers. Adding the Charger 1 completes a 560W car charging kit together for only $1,199 (was $1,699). With a 200W solar panel, the bundle is also marked down to $1,349(was $1,899).

Elite 300 (2,400W/3,014Wh): A 3kWh beast in a 2kWh size, for only $2,499(was $3,199). Eight useful outlets, with 12V/30A DC output, and multi-source charging make it well-suited for outdoor scenarios, caravans and home backup. The Charger 2 kit enables quick top-ups via solar and alternator inputs, which is reduced to $2,899(was $3,799), while the Sora 500 solar combo hits an all-time low of $3,499(was $4,898).

Apex 300 (3,840W/2,764.8Wh): Down to $2,999 (was $3,599), it evolves with needs using modular accessories, forming a 58kWh home storage or a 19.2kW solar setup.

More Savings From BLUETTI

Beyond direct markdowns, buyers can maximise their EOFY budgets by participating:

Buy More, Save More: Get $80 off orders over $1500, $135 off $2500, and $240 off $4,000.

Lucky Draws: Subscribe to win coupons, BLUETTI Bucks, or Lifestyle gifts.

Point Redemption: Redeem Bucks for cash-value discounts at checkout.

BLUETTI is also offering bulk purchase discounts, social media giveaways, and exclusive member-only deals throughout the EOFY sale.

From off-grid adventures to home backup, BLUETTI's EOFY Sale brings some of the year's best deals on portable power solutions. Explore the deals before June 30 on BLUETTI's website.