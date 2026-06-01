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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BLUETTI launches EOFY sale with up to 44% off power solutions

June 01, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
BLUETTI is offering up to 44% off its portable power stations and home backup systems during its End of Financial Year sale from June 1 to 30.

SYDNEY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI is unleashing massive EOFY deals during June 1–30, up to 44% off its diverse portable power stations and home backup systems. The world's smallest 3kWh power station Elite 300, the best entry-level Elite 100 V2, and the versatile Apex 300 headline the shopping spree of the year, with exciting online activities unlocking additional discounts, gifts, and exclusive offers.

Must-Buy EOFY Power Station Deals

From weekend camping trips to reliable off-grid home backup, BLUETTI's comprehensive energy solutions have every scenario covered. Most of them are now available at the lowest EOFY prices:

Elite 100 V2 (1,800W/1,024Wh): Now at $899 (was $1,299), this 11.5kg lightweight unit moves easily between homes and outdoors to run fridge freezers, microwaves, and e-bike chargers. Adding the Charger 1 completes a 560W car charging kit together for only $1,199 (was $1,699). With a 200W solar panel, the bundle is also marked down to $1,349(was $1,899).

Elite 300 (2,400W/3,014Wh): A 3kWh beast in a 2kWh size, for only $2,499(was $3,199). Eight useful outlets, with 12V/30A DC output, and multi-source charging make it well-suited for outdoor scenarios, caravans and home backup. The Charger 2 kit enables quick top-ups via solar and alternator inputs, which is reduced to $2,899(was $3,799), while the Sora 500 solar combo hits an all-time low of $3,499(was $4,898).

Apex 300 (3,840W/2,764.8Wh): Down to $2,999 (was $3,599), it evolves with needs using modular accessories, forming a 58kWh home storage or a 19.2kW solar setup.

More Savings From BLUETTI

Beyond direct markdowns, buyers can maximise their EOFY budgets by participating:

Buy More, Save More: Get $80 off orders over $1500, $135 off $2500, and $240 off $4,000.

Lucky Draws: Subscribe to win coupons, BLUETTI Bucks, or Lifestyle gifts.

Point Redemption: Redeem Bucks for cash-value discounts at checkout.

BLUETTI is also offering bulk purchase discounts, social media giveaways, and exclusive member-only deals throughout the EOFY sale.

From off-grid adventures to home backup, BLUETTI's EOFY Sale brings some of the year's best deals on portable power solutions. Explore the deals before June 30 on BLUETTI's website.

By PR Newswire

BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BLUETTI BLUETTI EOFY sale Portable power stations Home backup systems

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