BEYOND Expo 2026 showcases emerging Asian technology in Macao

MACAO, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEYOND Expo 2026 has shown what the future looks like as it delivers on its mission of 'Empowering Asia, Bridging the World' with a heavyweight showcase of the latest emerging technology and ideas from Asia. Held at The Venetian Cotai Expo with the theme "AI: Digital to Physical" the expo focuses on bringing AI from digital to the physical world. With the launch of many new products, nearly 800 exhibitors, the focus is on embodied intelligence, robotics, spatial computing, AI agents, open ecosystems, and global capital. For the first time, the expo features smaller innovative entities such as OPCs (one-person companies), allowing independent entrepreneurs and individual creators to showcase their work alongside leading brands.

Following an Opening Ceremony that attracted over 1,000 guests from China, the EU, Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, UK, US and other countries, the show has already attracted high level visitors, including corporate executives, entrepreneurial leaders, investors, local government representatives, international partners. Over 500 international and leading tech media from all over the world have also joined creating a global innovation exchange platform that transcends regions, industries, and ecosystems.

At the opening ceremony, Jason Ho, co-founder of BEYOND Expo explained "BEYOND Expo aims to connect Asian innovation with global partners, creating more opportunities for exchange in technology, investment, sports, and entertainment. We don't just have brilliant software companies building AI models; we have the powerhouse factories, advanced hardware innovators, and the infrastructure that actually gives AI its physical body. That is why we believe Asia is where BEYOND belongs. From next-gen chips to Physical AI, we don't just design the digital future-we actually manufacture it."

Setting the tone for BEYOND Expo, the Opening Ceremony speakers included Deepu Talla, Vice President Robotics & Edge AI at NVIDIA; Mark Nicholas Cutis, Senior Advisor for Strategic Projects in the Office of the Managing Director and CEO at the Abu Dhabi Investment Committee (ADIC); Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics; Chi Xu, Founder and CEO of XREAL; and Matt White, Global Chief Technology Officer for AI at the Linux Foundation.

BEYOND Expo 2026 is moving into its last day following two days packed with keynotes and panel discussions across seven main stages. Summits included BGlobal Summit, International Investment and Financing Summit, Physical AI Summit, Digital AI Summit, Japan Technology Forum, Korea Technology Forum, Asia -Europe Technology Forum, Asia-Latin America Technology Forum, SheTech Women's Technology Summit, Web2+3 Summit, AI Beauty & Health Summit, as well as business matchmaking sessions, BEYOND Awards, and BEYOND HACK DAY, covering areas such as technology demonstrations, industry exchanges, cross-regional cooperation, investment and financing matchmaking, developer ecosystem, and innovative project showcases.

From the technological evolution of physical AI to the industrial application of embodied intelligence, and further to the participation of spatial computing, AI agents, global capital, developer ecosystems, and cross-regional cooperation, BEYOND Expo 2026 explores the digital to physical from multiple dimensions. Artificial intelligence is moving from screens, text, and cloud models to robots, wearable devices, spatial computing, industrial systems, and real-world execution.

Visit BEYOND Expo 2026 at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo

BEYOND Expo 2026 is being held at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. As Macao's largest integrated resort operator, Sands China has an extensive range of MICE offerings across its properties: The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian® Macao, and The Londoner® Macao. Sands Lifestyle provides a one-stop destination offering, seven Forbes five-star hotels accommodation, world-class entertainment venues, spectacular recreation and leisure options, unrivalled shopping experiences and dynamic dining options, attracting top event planners from around the world to host major events here.

A full list of participating companies can be found here: Beyond Expo 2026 Exhibitors

www.beyondexpo.com