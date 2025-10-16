Corporate

Apple teams up with BYD to produce smart home devices in Vietnam

October 16, 2025 | 11:01
Apple Inc. is ramping up plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam in a bid to venture into the smart home market and reduce reliance on China.
As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is developing a range of new home devices for next year, including indoor security cameras and a display designed to control appliances and serve as a household command hub. A more advanced tabletop robot, capable of using motors and sensors to move, is slated to follow in 2027.

All three products are planned for production in Vietnam, marking a significant shift in Apple’s usual approach to launching a new product line, according to sources familiar with the matter. Traditionally, the tech giant has first manufactured new devices in China before expanding or relocating production to another location.

To facilitate the move, Apple will partner with China's BYD Co., which will handle final assembly, testing, and packaging. Additionally, Apple is also expanding iPad production with BYD in the country.

The move highlights Vietnam's increasingly important role in Apple's global supply chain against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns.

Revealing Apple’s Q2/2025 financial statement on May 1, CEO Tim Cook highlighted that the majority of its products sold in the US were expected to be sourced from India and Vietnam.

BYD began its investment activities in Vietnam in September 2021, with a factory in Phu Tho valued at $269 million. The company later raised its investment to $413 million. This is the facility where BYD manufactures and assembles iPads for Apple.

Meiko Electronics prepares to expand PCB manufacturing plant Meiko Electronics prepares to expand PCB manufacturing plant

Meiko Electronics, an Apple supplier, is preparing procedures for its expanded printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
Apple’s deepening roots and flourishing partnerships Apple’s deepening roots and flourishing partnerships

Apple’s recent visit to Vietnam by CEO Tim Cook signifies a significant commitment by the tech giant to the Southeast Asian nation. This commitment extends beyond mere words, as Apple has pledged to increase spending on local suppliers, highlighting Vietnam’s growing importance in the company’s global supply chain.
Mobile devices and components lead Vietnamese exports Mobile devices and components lead Vietnamese exports

Mobile devices and components continued to lead local exports over the first two months of 2021.
Apple recruits plenty of vacancies in Vietnam Apple recruits plenty of vacancies in Vietnam

Apple targets developing the supply chain in Vietnam through a large demand for local personnel undertaking the related positions.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Apple BYD Vietnam smart home devices electronics smartphones US-China trade war tariffs

