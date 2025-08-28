Corporate

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

August 28, 2025 | 17:01
(0) user say
CTP Netherlands intends to develop industrial parks offering comprehensive services in diverse localities across Vietnam, including Hung Yen province.

In a meeting with leaders of Hung Yen People's Committee on August 26, Remon Vos, CEO and founder of CTP Netherlands, shared the group's capabilities and experience in developing modern IPs across Europe.

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen
The meeting between Nguyen Le Huy (left), vice chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee, and Remon Vos, CEO and founder of CTP Netherlands, Photo: Tat Dat

CEO Vos noted that CTP manages over 11 million sq.m of factory and logistics space across 10 European countries, with its prominent CTPark model attracting numerous global high-tech enterprises. CTP has gradually expanded into the Asian market, identifying Vietnam as a strategic destination.

"CTP Netherlands plans to develop high-tech IPs in major locations across Vietnam, with a particular focus on Hung Yen province and the central region. The projected investment in Vietnam over the coming years is approximately 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion)," he said.

According to Vos, Hung Yen is considered a key locality due to its strategic location and convenient connectivity with Hanoi, the Red River Delta, and international seaports. CTP wishes to gain deeper insights into the province's industrial land resources, development orientation, and investment incentive mechanisms to promptly implement its projects.

With over 25 years of experience in industrial real estate, CTP's leadership asserted the group's special interest in Hung Yen's industrial development strategy.

This strategy highlights the development of synchronised, modern infrastructure IPs, prioritising the attraction of high-tech, clean, and environmentally friendly projects.

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen
The meeting overview, Photo: Tat Dat

Nguyen Le Huy, vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee, stated that Hung Yen is striving to leverage its advantages to become a key industrial and service centre in the northern delta region.

“Its proximity to Hanoi allows for convenient connections to expressways such as Hanoi – Haiphong, Hanoi – Thai Binh, coastal roads, and Ring Road 4, facilitating rapid goods transportation. Additionally, Hung Yen boasts abundant human resources, competitive costs, and stable energy infrastructure, ensuring reliable power supply for production,” said Huy.

The province also places a strong emphasis on administrative reform, reducing unnecessary procedures, and enhancing policy transparency, with the spirit of government accompanying businesses.

This forms a crucial foundation for Hung Yen to become an attractive destination for major global corporations.

To facilitate investments, the Huy assigned the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Hung Yen to act as the focal point for coordination, providing comprehensive information on land resources, orientation planning, and incentive mechanisms, while also accompanying CTP during its investment survey and research process.

Following the discussion, both parties expressed hope to soon move from initial exchanges to specific cooperation agreements. If the projects are implemented, this will not only mark CTP's expansion in the Vietnamese market but also serve as a new driving force for industrial development, logistics, and green, sustainable growth in Hung Yen.

In mid-July, Deputy Head of Mission Christoph Prommersberger of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, led a working session to Hung Yen province.

The Dutch delegation highlighted the Netherlands' expertise in areas such as high-tech, smart agriculture, water management, port development, and logistics services. Dutch companies like CTP Netherlands, a leader in high-tech industrial park development, expressed strong interest in exploring partnerships in the province.

According to Prommersberger, Vietnam is the first country outside Europe that CTP has chosen to invest in building a chain of high-tech IPs, with Hung Yen being one of the key localities of interest.

Soilbuild breaks ground on Spectrum Hung Yen industrial hub Soilbuild breaks ground on Spectrum Hung Yen industrial hub

The new park is set to boost manufacturing growth and foreign investment in northern Vietnam.
High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen

Hung Yen attracted over $840 million in investment in seven months, driven by industrial upgrades, policy reforms, and growing investor confidence in the province's development prospects.
Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

The northern province of Hung Yen is developing a proposal to establish a Free Economic Zone (FEZ), aiming to harness its strategic potential, create a sociometric briskness, and generate fresh momentum for the coastal areas of the Red River delta and the broader national economy.

By Quynh Nga

