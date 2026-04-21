Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

The list released on April 17 encourages investment in projects that align with the development direction and tasks of Ho Chi Minh City towards 2030 as outlined in Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW.

The list prioritises investment in high technology, innovation, digital economy, sharing economy, green economy, circular economy; and encourages investment in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries; industry; trade and services; and tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the construction of new metro lines. Photo: Le Toan

The list includes 17 projects in the healthcare sector, 21 culture and sports, 26 in commercial and services, hotels and supermarket, 98 housing developments, 22 in transport infrastructure, 12 in education, 41 industrial and environment projects, seven in high-tech, and six seaport and logistics service initiatives.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigns the Department of Finance to take the lead and coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and the people's committees of communes, wards, and special zones to guide and support investors interested in researching and implementing investment procedures for projects in accordance with current regulations.

During the implementation process, if any modifications or additions are needed, agencies, units, and people's committees of communes, wards, and special zones shall submit them to the Department of Finance for review, and proposals for adjustments and additions to the list to suit actual requirements, and then submit them to Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and decision.

Ho Chi Minh City attracted nearly $2.9 billion in foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2026, up 219 per cent on-year. This year, the city is prioritising high-tech and environmentally friendly projects.

According to Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy head of the General Policy Division at Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the result reflects the city’s efforts to remove obstructions facing investment projects. To date, 738 of 838 projects, including many foreign-led ones, have been cleared, unlocking more than $6.6 billion in capital and supporting economic growth.

The city targets $11 billion in foreign direct investment inflows for 2026, prioritising high-tech, high value-added, and environmentally friendly projects, alongside investment in innovation, R&D centres, data centres, strategic infrastructure, logistics, international finance, and eco-industrial parks.

In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City is shifting decisively from a reactive approach to a proactive, enabling model, committing to accompany businesses while accelerating the resolution of long-standing projects to unlock investment resources.

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