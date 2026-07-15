Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKSTP's MEINONG ROBOT wins US$10,000 startup prize

July 15, 2026 | 10:26
(0) user say
MEINONG ROBOT, a company within the HKSTP ecosystem, won second runner-up among more than 500 competing startups at the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition, securing a US$10,000 equity-free prize.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - MEINONG ROBOT, a company from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) ecosystem, won the 2nd Runner-Up in the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition at LEAP East 2026, secured a US$10,000 equity-free award and gained exposure to global investors to accelerate its business expansion. Another park company, GenEditBio, also outperformed more than 500 competing startups and made it to the Top 6 Finalists.

HKSTP presented a strong innovation line up at LEAP East 2026, with over 30 park companies showcasing innovations across Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics. (Pictured: Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (front row, 8th from left); Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (front row, 7th from left); Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer (5th from left); Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP (front row, 6th from left); Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer (front row, 9th from left).)

HKSTP presented a strong innovation line up at LEAP East 2026, with over 30 park companies showcasing innovations across Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics. (Pictured: Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (front row, 8th from left); Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (front row, 7th from left); Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer (5th from left); Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP (front row, 6th from left); Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer (front row, 9th from left).)

Making its debut in the Asia-Pacific region, LEAP East chose Hong Kong as its host city, bringing together technology leaders, investors, policymakers and tech ventures. As the event's exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, HKSTP participated alongside more than 30 park companies, facilitating over 1,500 business discussions and meetings from 8 to 10 July.

Under the theme "Gateway to the NEXT", the HKSTP Pavilion featured innovations from 23 park companies across four key sectors: Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics, attracting more than 3,000 visits.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "LEAP East's decision to land its first overseas edition in Hong Kong delivers three important messages to the I&T community. First, Hong Kong has become tech companies' gateway into the global markets, which reflects the development and achievements of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem over the years and demonstrates the city's unique ability to connect Middle Eastern capital, Asia-Pacific markets and supply chains in the Chinese Mainland, positioning Hong Kong as a true I&T hub. Second, the Middle East and other emerging markets represent the next strategic destination for tech companies. Driven by numerous application scenarios in smart cities, green energy and AI infrastructure, together with the ambitious transformation agenda under Saudi Vision 2030, these markets offer unprecedented growth opportunities for Hong Kong tech companies. Third, Hong Kong's I&T community is demonstrating a growing global impact. From HKSTP executives and park companies contributing to international forums and thought leadership discussions, to HKSTP serving as the exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, and two park companies reaching the Top 6 of the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition, with one securing the 2nd Runner-Up, all of these achievements underscore Hong Kong's increasingly prominent position on the global I&T stage."

In addition, Terry Wong, CEO, Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer, Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer, and Dr Charleston Sin, Head of AI & Data, took part in keynote sessions and panel discussions throughout the event. They shared strategic insights on HKSTP's I&T ecosystem, biotech, smart cities, and AI, fostering international dialogue, inspiring new breakthroughs and collaborations, and further strengthening HKSTP's influence within the global I&T ecosystem.

To strengthen connections between park companies and the international innovation community, HKSTP co-organised "Build East: Agentic AI Demo Day and Tour" with Minds by Animoca Brands one day before LEAP East 2026, inviting global investors and startups to gain first-hand insights into Hong Kong's largest I&T ecosystem and explore cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MEINONG ROBOT HKSTP Technology Parks Corporation Innovation Ecosystem Support

Related Contents

HKSTP leads record 41-firm Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego

HKSTP leads record 41-firm Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego

HKSTP forges Asia–Europe innovation gateway at VivaTech 2026

HKSTP forges Asia–Europe innovation gateway at VivaTech 2026

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

HKSTP signs first MoU with Singapore’s TechX at MTX 2026

HKSTP signs first MoU with Singapore’s TechX at MTX 2026

Hong Kong Science Park hosts Global Innovation Exchange

Hong Kong Science Park hosts Global Innovation Exchange

Hong Kong Science Park hosts life sciences CTC Marketplace

Hong Kong Science Park hosts life sciences CTC Marketplace

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

NCB introduces cross-border QR payments for international travellers in Vietnam

NCB introduces cross-border QR payments for international travellers in Vietnam

LORDNINE opens pre-registration for new server Helena

LORDNINE opens pre-registration for new server Helena

AI Account named best AI accounting platform in SE Asia

AI Account named best AI accounting platform in SE Asia

L'Occitane Malaysia's charity run raises RM50,000 for eye health

L'Occitane Malaysia's charity run raises RM50,000 for eye health

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September

Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures

Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures

Capital channel reform critical to Vietnam's next growth phase

Capital channel reform critical to Vietnam's next growth phase

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020