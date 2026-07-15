HKSTP's MEINONG ROBOT wins US$10,000 startup prize

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - MEINONG ROBOT, a company from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) ecosystem, won the 2nd Runner-Up in the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition at LEAP East 2026, secured a US$10,000 equity-free award and gained exposure to global investors to accelerate its business expansion. Another park company, GenEditBio, also outperformed more than 500 competing startups and made it to the Top 6 Finalists.

HKSTP presented a strong innovation line up at LEAP East 2026, with over 30 park companies showcasing innovations across Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics. (Pictured: Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (front row, 8th from left); Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (front row, 7th from left); Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer (5th from left); Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP (front row, 6th from left); Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer (front row, 9th from left).)

Making its debut in the Asia-Pacific region, LEAP East chose Hong Kong as its host city, bringing together technology leaders, investors, policymakers and tech ventures. As the event's exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, HKSTP participated alongside more than 30 park companies, facilitating over 1,500 business discussions and meetings from 8 to 10 July.Under the theme "Gateway to the NEXT", the HKSTP Pavilion featured innovations from 23 park companies across four key sectors: Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics, attracting more than 3,000 visits., said: "LEAP East's decision to land its first overseas edition in Hong Kong delivers three important messages to the I&T community. First, Hong Kong has become tech companies' gateway into the global markets, which reflects the development and achievements of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem over the years and demonstrates the city's unique ability to connect Middle Eastern capital, Asia-Pacific markets and supply chains in the Chinese Mainland, positioning Hong Kong as a true I&T hub. Second, the Middle East and other emerging markets represent the next strategic destination for tech companies. Driven by numerous application scenarios in smart cities, green energy and AI infrastructure, together with the ambitious transformation agenda under Saudi Vision 2030, these markets offer unprecedented growth opportunities for Hong Kong tech companies. Third, Hong Kong's I&T community is demonstrating a growing global impact. From HKSTP executives and park companies contributing to international forums and thought leadership discussions, to HKSTP serving as the exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, and two park companies reaching the Top 6 of the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition, with one securing the 2Runner-Up, all of these achievements underscore Hong Kong's increasingly prominent position on the global I&T stage."In addition, Terry Wong, CEO, Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer, Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer, and Dr Charleston Sin, Head of AI & Data, took part in keynote sessions and panel discussions throughout the event. They shared strategic insights on HKSTP's I&T ecosystem, biotech, smart cities, and AI, fostering international dialogue, inspiring new breakthroughs and collaborations, and further strengthening HKSTP's influence within the global I&T ecosystem.To strengthen connections between park companies and the international innovation community, HKSTP co-organised "Build East: Agentic AI Demo Day and Tour" with Minds by Animoca Brands one day before LEAP East 2026, inviting global investors and startups to gain first-hand insights into Hong Kong's largest I&T ecosystem and explore cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities.

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More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.