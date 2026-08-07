Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ractigen Therapeutics completes trial enrolment for ALS drug

August 07, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
Ractigen Therapeutics completed patient enrolment and initial dosing across all cohort groups in its Phase II clinical trial evaluating RAG-17 for ALS treatment.

NANTONG, China, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the completion of patient enrollment and initial dosing across all cohorts in its Phase II clinical trial evaluating RAG-17, an investigational siRNA therapy targeting superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) mutations in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

From the dosing of the first participant in the RAG-17 Phase II trial on January 13, 2026, to the completion of enrollment and first dosing of all participants today, this rapid progression across all five sites underscores both the strength of physician and patient engagement in the SOD1-ALS community and the operational execution of Ractigen's clinical team. With all participants now having received their initial dose, the study advances into the critical evaluation period, during which safety, biomarker, and functional data will continue to accumulate ahead of key regulatory interactions.

RAG-17 is developed using Ractigen's proprietary SCAD™ (Smart Chemistry-Aided Delivery) platform, with positive First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical data recently published in Nature Medicine.

"Completing enrollment and first-dose administration in our Phase II MAD trial marks a pivotal achievement for Ractigen as we advance RAG-17 along a defined, accelerated regulatory pathway," said Long-Cheng Li, M.D., Founder and CEO of Ractigen Therapeutics. "Building upon robust Phase I SAD data that demonstrated remarkable CSF SOD1 protein suppression and plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) reduction, this milestone brings us one step closer to delivering a transformative therapy to SOD1-ALS patients. We remain fully focused on executing our clinical strategy and engaging with regulatory authorities to accelerate the development of this meaningful treatment."

RAG-17 Phase II

This Phase II trial (NCT06556394) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose (MAD) study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary efficacy of repeated intrathecal injections of RAG-17 in patients with SOD1 mutations. The participating sites include Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University (led by Dr. Yi-Long Wang), The Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (led by Dr. Zhi-Ying Wu), West China Hospital of Sichuan University (led by Dr. Hui-Fang Shang), Fujian Medical University Union Hospital (led by Dr. Zhan-Yu Zou) and the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University (led by Dr. Jing-Sheng Zeng).

RAG-17

RAG-17 is an investigational siRNA therapeutic candidate designed using Ractigen's proprietary SCAD™ delivery platform technology to specifically target and silence the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene mRNA. Mutations in the SOD1 gene cause a toxic gain-of-function and are a known cause of familial ALS. By reducing the production of the toxic mutant SOD1 protein, RAG-17 aims to slow or halt the progression of SOD1-ALS.

RAG-17 has obtained Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and been selected for the CARE Program of the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which facilitates the accelerated development of rare disease therapies.

For more information, visit www.ractigen.com

By PR Newswire

Ractigen Therapeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ractigen Therapeutics ALS drug Therapeutics completes trial ALS drug trial Phase II trial

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Solidion Technology completes private placement to eliminate debt overhang

Solidion Technology completes private placement to eliminate debt overhang

LONGi partners with FC Bayern Munich for solar energy

LONGi partners with FC Bayern Munich for solar energy

Latest News

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020