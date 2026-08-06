Direct Travel releases updated Avenir corporate platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – Direct Travel, one of the world's largest travel management companies, today announced the next evolution of Avenir, its advanced travel management platform designed to give organizations the most direct access to travel content, data, service, and an expanding set of capabilities that help them manage, optimize, and strengthen their travel programs and the experience for travelers.

Direct Travel Introduces the Next Evolution of Avenir



Business travel has never offered more opportunity or more complexity. New content sources, evolving distribution models, AI, and an expanding ecosystem of travel technologies are creating tremendous new possibilities, but they are also fragmenting how organizations access travel content, data, and service. As information becomes dispersed across multiple systems, travel managers face growing challenges delivering consistent experiences, gaining timely insights, and effectively managing their programs.



Avenir was built to change that. Rather than requiring travel managers to work across disconnected systems, Avenir brings together the content, data, insights, tools, and expertise organizations need to manage modern travel programs through a single experience. The result is fewer obstacles between travel managers and the information they need, making it easier to access insights, manage travel programs, and support travelers throughout their journeys.



At the core of Avenir is Spotnana's next generation cloud-based travel infrastructure, providing the modern booking and servicing infrastructure for enterprise travel. Direct Travel brings that technology to life through global implementation, enterprise travel expertise, and outstanding service, creating an enterprise ready solution for organizations around the world.



Avenir is built to grow beyond traditional travel management through an expanding ecosystem of connected capabilities. Rather than requiring organizations to adopt additional standalone tools, Avenir will provide more direct access to the services and technologies they need through a single experience. This release marks the first step with the introduction of Juno for guest travel. By connecting guest travel with managed travel, organizations gain more complete visibility across total travel activity and richer insights to support better decisions.



"As technology continues to reshape business travel, our focus has remained the same: helping travel program owners run better travel programs and deliver better experiences for their travelers," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Travel. "Avenir gives organizations more direct access to the content, data, and service they need to manage modern travel programs. By removing many of the obstacles between travel managers and the information they need, we help them spend less time navigating systems and more time making strategic decisions that improve their programs."



The latest release introduces several new capabilities designed to help travel program owners work more efficiently and make more informed decisions.



One place to manage your travel program



Avenir now provides a single destination for reporting, travel resources, program insights, and integrated partner capabilities through one secure login, reducing the need to move between multiple systems.



Ask better questions. Get better answers.



Avenir is built on a modern, AI-ready data foundation that brings together trusted travel data from across the program into a secure, governed environment. Rather than relying on static reports, travel managers can ask questions in natural language through Ask Avenir and receive trusted answers, build reports on demand, and analyze complex travel spend in minutes. Combined with new dashboards, trend analysis, proactive insights, and actionable recommendations, Avenir helps organizations identify opportunities, make more informed decisions, and continuously improve their travel programs.



A more intelligent travel experience



Avenir is evolving to deliver AI throughout the travel experience by combining Direct Travel's own AI innovations with the power of Spotnana's new multi-agent AI architecture and an expanding ecosystem of specialized AI capabilities. As Spotnana introduces new AI experiences for travelers, travel managers, and travel advisors, Direct Travel will bring those capabilities to customers through Avenir while continuing to automate routine workflows and simplify servicing.



At the same time, Avenir's open architecture allows organizations to take advantage of focused AI solutions from trusted partners. Whether interacting with the platform through natural language, receiving intelligent recommendations, or using specialized assistants like Otto for focused travel experiences, customers will benefit from AI that works together through a single connected platform.



Built for what's next



Avenir's open architecture creates a connected foundation that allows Direct Travel to continuously expand the platform with new capabilities and best in class partner solutions. As customer needs evolve, organizations will gain access to additional experiences across travel management, analytics, automation, meetings and events, expense, duty of care, and other connected services without replacing the technology at the core of their travel program.



"Avenir has become our one-stop shop for understanding our travel program," said Lisa Kaffenberger, People & Culture Travel Manager, BDO. "Whether I need to track a ticket from beginning to end or get answers to questions that once required hours of manual reporting, it's all right there. It's not just another application. It's becoming the foundation for how we manage our travel program by making the information we need easier to access, and we're excited to see where it goes next."



"In APAC, the real friction in travel management isn't a lack of data - it's an access problem. Avenir cuts through regional complexity by turning fragmented spreadsheets and guest travel into a single system of record, giving leaders immediate, trusted intelligence to optimize spend rather than react to it," added Ali Hussain, Managing Director – Asia Pacific of Direct Travel.



The new release is another step in Direct Travel's strategy to give organizations more direct access to the content, data, expertise, and technology they need to build smarter, more connected travel programs.



To learn more about Avenir, visit www.dt.com/avenir.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.