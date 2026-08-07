LONGi partners with FC Bayern Munich for solar energy

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global green energy leader, today announced a global partnership with FC Bayern Munich at a launch ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong.

The partnership brings together FC Bayern, record champions of German football with fans on every continent, and LONGi, the world's No.1 solar module manufacturer (Wood Mackenzie, 2026). It is also LONGi's second major move into global sport this year, following its partnership with the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026, and deepens a long-term commitment to the region at the heart of the global energy transition.

The partnership was launched on stage by Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and General Manager of LONGi; Rouven Kasper, Board Member for Marketing & Sales, FC Bayern; Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi, President of the PV Product Management Center; and FC Bayern legend Roy Makaay.

"POWER ON, GAME ON" is more than the slogan of a launch day. It gives the two partners a simple shared language: POWER ON carries LONGi's side, clean energy for power plants, businesses and homes; GAME ON carries FC Bayern's, the passion of the game and fans across the world. Going forward, "POWER ON, GAME ON" will serve as the unifying message across the partnership's joint campaigns, content and fan engagement, a shared expression of what LONGi and FC Bayern set out to achieve together.

The world's No.1 solar module maker meets football's record champions

Founded in 1900, FC Bayern has grown into one of the most successful and widely followed clubs in world football, defined by its "Mia san Mia" identity and a standard of performance sustained across more than a century. Founded in 2000, LONGi has spent more than 26 years holding solar technology to the same standard. Its crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell holds the world record for conversion efficiency at 35.5%, and it has retained PV Tech's highest "AAA" bankability rating for 26 consecutive quarters.

The partnership pairs that record of technology leadership with a sport built on emotion, loyalty and everyday relevance. Solar advances through lab results and decimal points; football lives in rituals, rivalries and weekend afternoons. Where the two meet, LONGi's engineering finds a place in daily life, and the game finds a partner building the future its fans will live in.

Behind the theme stands the full breadth of LONGi's business, with solutions spanning utility-scale power plants, commercial and industrial projects, and residential systems. Energy reaches people wherever they live and work, much as football reaches fans wherever they are. That connection to people is what LONGi's mission and FC Bayern's spirit have in common, and what this partnership is built on.

"FC Bayern and LONGi come from different worlds, but we are driven by the same instinct: keep improving, keep challenging ourselves, and never treat one achievement as the end. Football connects millions of people, and energy touches every one of them."_said Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and General Manager of LONGi.

"FC Bayern is synonymous with excellence on the pitch. Alongside LONGi, we're united by a shared drive for excellence and a genuine commitment to building a more sustainable future. We look forward to partnering with this global industry leader to keep renewable energy firmly in the spotlight."_said Rouven Kasper, Board Member for Marketing & Sales, FC Bayern.

That drive runs through everything LONGi makes.

From world records to everyday products

LONGi's portfolio spans the full range of solar applications, from utility-scale power plants to businesses and homes. Every product is held to the standard that set those records, engineered to be dependable in everyday use.

"Every LONGi product starts from the same question: how to turn the best solar technology into something customers can rely on every day. That discipline runs through the whole portfolio, from the modules powering the world's largest solar plants to EcoLife, our home energy series. Products are where our technology keeps its promises."_said Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi, President of the PV Product Management Center.

Beyond performance and products, the two are united by a commitment to sustainability.

From "Mia san Mia" to "Solar for Solar"

Through its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and accelerating the clean energy transition. FC Bayern, through its "Mitnand" strategy, integrates environmental and social responsibility across the club. The partners will explore opportunities to bring LONGi's solar solutions into the club's own sustainability efforts, with potential applications across training facilities and stadium infrastructure.

Details of joint initiatives and fan-facing activities will be announced in due course.