Heineken to shift production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia

On March 24, Heineken announced that Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, will shift to an import-based supply model supported by Heineken breweries across the region.

The move, part of Heineken’s EverGreen 2030 strategy, will deepen Singapore’s role as a base for regional commercial operations, logistics, innovation and GenAI-enabled capabilities.

In line with this transition, large-scale brewing operations at the Tuas brewery in Singapore will be phased down progressively by the end of 2027.

Production will be reallocated to established regional breweries in Vietnam and Malaysia to support a more agile regional supply approach. Over time, the Tuas site will be redeveloped to support regional logistics and innovation activities, including a pilot brewery.

Imported beers are already a significant part of the Singapore market, accounting for around half of beer consumed. Malaysia, Vietnam and China are among the top source markets.

Despite the changes, Singapore will remain the global home of Tiger Beer, with the brand’s global leadership anchored in Singapore–setting strategy, shaping creativity, and guiding direction and R&D that support the brand worldwide.

Singapore will also continue to play a pivotal role within Heineken’s Asia-Pacific network by driving brand building, commercial excellence and innovation.

HEINEKEN Vietnam proposes solutions for conducive business environment On March 2, during a dialogue between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and European businesses, Wietse Mutters, managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strategic importance to the company's long-term growth and development.

Vietnam’s F&B market entering more mature phase Our review of industry data indicates that by 2024, Vietnam had around 323,000 active food and beverage (F&B) establishments generating nearly $28.1 billion in revenues, up 16.6 per cent from 2023.