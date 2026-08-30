SAIGONTEL joins international partners for $3.5 billion AI data centre complex in Tay Ninh

SAIGONTEL and its international partners presented their investment interest in an AI data centre complex at the Tay Ninh Investment Promotion Conference 2026. Photo: SAIGONTEL

On August 28, at the Tay Ninh Investment Promotion Conference 2026, an investor consortium comprising Saigon Telecommunications & Technologies Corporation (SAIGONTEL), World Harmony Co., Ltd. (WVU), and SAIF Eagle II Investment Co., Ltd. presented a Letter of Interest to Tay Ninh People’s Committee.

The move marks the first step towards studying the development of an AI data centre complex at Nam Tan Tap Industrial Park in Tan Tap commune.

The proposed project would cover approximately 20 hectares and is envisaged to meet Tier IV standards, with targeted uptime of 99.999 per cent.

Its technical infrastructure is expected to incorporate cooling solutions designed specifically for high-performance AI workloads, including direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling. These technologies would enable computing densities of up to 150kW per rack.

International connectivity is also a central part of the plan. The consortium is targeting latency of below 18 milliseconds between the facility and Singapore, supporting high-speed data transmission and processing for AI and other compute-intensive applications.

The complex is planned for an ultimate IT load of 200MW. In the first phase, the consortium expects to develop 100MW of capacity with estimated investment of around $3.5 billion.

Subject to completion of the required investment procedures, construction of the first phase is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, with the consortium aiming to commence commercial operations during 2027.

The scale of the proposal highlights the increasingly close relationship between industrial infrastructure, power supply and digital capacity as Vietnam seeks to attract investment in AI, semiconductors and other technology-intensive industries.

Data centres have emerged as critical infrastructure for the digital economy, particularly as AI applications require substantially greater computing capacity and power density than conventional enterprise workloads.

For Tay Ninh, the proposed complex could therefore serve a broader role than that of a standalone data centre. If implemented as envisaged, it could become an anchor within an integrated ecosystem at Nam Tan Tap Industrial Park, linking industrial infrastructure with energy, digital infrastructure and supporting services.

Such a model could strengthen the province's ability to pull in technology companies and foreign direct investment while creating additional room for high-tech industries to develop.

The consortium brings together complementary capabilities in industrial infrastructure, technology and investment.

SAIGONTEL, a member of Saigon Investment Group, has experience across infrastructure, IPs and high technology. Its current strategy is structured around four pillars: core industrial park infrastructure, energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure and social infrastructure, with an emphasis on developing greener IPs capable of attracting sustainable investment.

WVU, part of World Vista United Group, is participating as a co-initiator. The company has more than two decades of experience in high-tech infrastructure. Its consolidated assets reached NT$13.83 billion as of 2025, while its renewable energy portfolio has more than 70MW of capacity.

WVU is also directly developing a 32MW hyperscale data centre project at Neihu Technology Park in Taipei, providing the consortium with relevant experience for the proposed Tay Ninh development.

SAIF Eagle II, a high-tech private equity investment arm under SAIF Group, will serve as a principal investor. SAIF Group manages approximately $10 billion in assets across a portfolio of more than 500 companies. Its exposure to digital infrastructure includes AI data centre complexes with combined capacity exceeding 300MW, alongside investments in 31 strategic semiconductor projects.

The next challenge will be translating the consortium's technological and financial ambitions into an executable infrastructure plan. In particular, a 100MW first phase will require close coordination over electricity supply, grid infrastructure and related mechanisms.

The consortium will work with the Tay Ninh authorities and the power sector to agree on a power supply solution and other relevant arrangements. These will provide the basis for completing documentation seeking approval of the investment policy, with the objective of beginning Phase 1 construction in 2026 in accordance with Vietnamese regulations.

SAIGONTEL's expanding infrastructure ambitions were also evident elsewhere on August 28. At the Ca Mau Investment Promotion Conference, Ca Mau People's Committee granted investment policy approval for the Tac Thu Industrial Park project to Vietnam Infrastructure Investment Group Corporation, a company within the SAIGONTEL ecosystem.

The 345ha industrial park has registered investment capital of nearly $152 million. It is planned as an industrial hub leveraging Ca Mau's advantages in raw materials, energy and logistics, targeting sectors including agricultural and seafood processing, cold storage, mechanical engineering and manufacturing, energy, and downstream gas-based industries.

The two developments in Tay Ninh and Ca Mau illustrate a broader shift in SAIGONTEL's infrastructure strategy. Rather than treating IPs simply as serviced land for manufacturers, the group is moving towards an ecosystem combining industrial, energy and digital infrastructure.

The Tay Ninh proposal represents the more technology-intensive end of that strategy. If the consortium can secure the necessary approvals, power capacity and implementation timetable, the AI data centre could provide a significant test of Vietnam's ability to accommodate a new generation of capital-intensive digital infrastructure while strengthening the investment proposition of its IPs.