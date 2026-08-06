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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jewel Cafe opens Tsuen Wan store as gold soars

August 06, 2026 | 11:40
(0) user say
Jewel Cafe opened a new branch at Tsuen Wan OP Mall to offer free appraisals for gold and luxury items as market demand increases in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 - Following a record-breaking year for gold prices in 2025, more people are seeking to understand the value of jewelry, precious metals, luxury watches, and branded goods. Against this backdrop, Japanese-founded specialty buying brand Jewel Cafe has opened its Tsuen Wan OP Mall store, expanding its presence in Hong Kong.

Jewel Cafe staff member assisting a customer with a jewelry appraisal.

According to the World Gold Council, the LBMA afternoon gold price set 53 new all-time highs during 2025. The annual average gold price reached a record USD 3,431 per ounce, up 44% from the previous year.

In Hong Kong, gold jewelry has traditionally been associated with weddings, Lunar New Year celebrations, and family occasions. Many households own jewelry that is no longer worn. As interest in understanding the value of these items grows, more consumers are seeking appraisal services before deciding whether to keep or sell them.

At Jewel Cafe, customers are welcomed with Japanese-style hospitality. Friendly and experienced staff clearly explain each appraisal, helping customers make informed decisions at their own pace. Every consultation is free of charge, with no obligation to sell.

The Tsuen Wan store joins Jewel Cafe's existing locations in Mong Kok and North Point, making it the brand's third store in Hong Kong. Combining Japanese appraisal expertise with customer-first hospitality, Jewel Cafe provides a trusted buying experience across Hong Kong.

Store Information

Jewel Cafe

Address: Shop 2043A, 2/F, OP Mall, 100 Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong
Business Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Closed: Open daily
Services: Free appraisals for gold, platinum, jewelry, luxury watches, branded bags, and other valuables. No appointment is required. Walk-ins welcome.
Website:
https://jewel-cafe.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Crane Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Jewel Cafe Tsuen Wan store Tsuen Wan OP Mall

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