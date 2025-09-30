Hanoi Centre: a multi-experiential retail landmark

Strategically located at 175 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, this landmark development is poised to redefine retail standards in Vietnam, offering a dynamic blend of commerce, culture, and community.

Hanoi Centre stands as the ultimate destination for discerning fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts, boasting an impressive collection of world-renowned international brands.

Hanoi Centre stands out with its sustainable design and luxurious, modern open space. Photo: Keppel

With names like Chanel, YSL Beauty, BOSS, Valentino Creations, and Coach, this vibrant hub, spanning 72,000 square metres across five thoughtfully designed levels, solidifies its reputation as a premier spot for those who appreciate elegant design and pioneering trends in fashion and cosmetics.

Making its debut in Hanoi, fast fashion brand Urban Revivo introduces contemporary and bold designs with a spirit of innovation, adding a fresh highlight to the retail space.

Hanoi Centre's lifestyle offerings are equally diverse, featuring standout brands like POP MART, a leader of the "blind box" trend in pop culture, presenting bestseller collectible art toys, accessories, and unique souvenirs.

Also enriching the space is MUJI, the well-known Japanese retailer, offering nearly 2,000 sq.m of minimalist and sustainable shopping.

Adding to this variety, the one-stop trendy lifestyle retail chain OH!SOME delivers an engaging retail experience with over 15 product categories, from cosmetics and personal items to snacks and tech gadgets from different countries.

In addition, the diverse culinary zone features a range of restaurants and cafés, including Gyu Shige - Nguu Phon, Dinh Phong Grill House, Starbucks, and Phuc Long, providing a refined dining journey that spans traditional dishes to contemporary delights. Every element is thoughtfully curated to cater to varied tastes and enhance the dining experience for a broad customer base.

Moreover, the entertainment facilities at Hanoi Centre are set to offer vibrant and diverse experiences.

Highlights include Galaxy CineX - Hanoi Centre, a premium and modern cinema space spanning 2,800 sq.m; Timezone, a modern family entertainment centre of 1,360 sq.m; educational play zones such as kidzooona and Woopie are thoughtfully designed for children and their families, while AdventureS offers a modern entertainment space with immersive experiences for all age groups.

Galaxy CineX Cinema - Hanoi Centre with premium design. Photo: Galaxy CineX.

More than just a shopping mall, Hanoi Centre represents a new direction in Vietnam’s commercial development, where tradition meets innovation, and lifestyle meets culture.

Invested by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator headquartered in Singapore, is distinguished by its deep expertise and sustainable solutions across infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity.

In Vietnam, Keppel has cemented its reputation with a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial developments.

Signature residential projects such as Villa Riviera, Estella Heights, Empire City, and Riviera Point have set new benchmarks for quality and modern lifestyles.

In the commercial real estate segment, Saigon Centre and Estella Place stand out as exemplary destinations that seamlessly combine shopping, dining, and entertainment in prime central locations.

Saigon Centre, in particular, is celebrated as a pioneering model of integrated development, bringing together international-grade office spaces, 5-star serviced apartments, and a world-class retail complex in the heart of the city.

Keppel brings its expertise to Hanoi with the launch of Hanoi Centre, a five-storey retail complex housing approximately 240 retail units. More than a commercial space, it is designed as a vibrant destination for local residents and foreigners to experience the latest urban lifestyle, spanning shopping, entertainment, and community events.

According to Joseph Low, president, Vietnam, Real Estate, Keppel Ltd., Hanoi Centre is situated in one of the city’s most historically and socially significant districts, as part of Tien Bo Plaza, which also houses Grade A offices, luxury hotels, and premium serviced apartments, as well as open green spaces, delivering a holistic live-work-play environment tailored to diverse audiences, from professionals and tourists to families and entrepreneurs.

This approach reflects a growing global trend towards community-centric experiential spaces, which are increasingly embraced by modern retail markets worldwide.

What sets Hanoi Centre apart is Keppel’s efforts to embedding cultural elements within the retail experience. Features such as Central Square, where a century-old banyan tree symbolises the spirit of Vietnamese community, or Millennial Square, a vibrant open space for exciting events, offer visitors a modern shopping journey interwoven with local heritage and cultural values.

This unique concept earned Hanoi Centre the “Best Retail Interior Design” award at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2024, underscoring Keppel’s long-term vision and its ability to meet the evolving expectations of urban consumers.

