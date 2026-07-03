Keppel officially opens Hanoi Centre retail mall

The mall, managed and operated by Keppel Ltd., officially opened on July 2. The ceremony was officiated by Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh, TID Group CEO Nguyen Thi Hong Minh, Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua, Keppel Real Estate CEO Louis Lim, and Keppel's chief representative for Vietnam and president of Vietnam Real Estate Joseph Low.

Hanoi Centre is co-invested by Tien Bo Printing Single Member Limited Liability Company, and TID Group. Located in the heart of Hanoi at 175 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi Centre is part of the Tien Bo Plaza mixed-use development. It offers over 41,000 sq.m of retail space and features nearly 200 brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle, dining and entertainment.

With committed occupancy exceeding 90 per cent, the mall has attracted a diverse mix of large-format and first-to-market concepts, including Northern Vietnam’s first adidas Brand Centre, Vietnam’s first Bershka store, Hanoi’s first Urban Revivo, as well as flagship stores from Pop Mart, Boss, Chanel, and Zara. Hanoi Centre also houses Galaxy CineX, one of the region’s most advanced experiential cinema complexes.

Having already welcomed over two million shoppers before its official opening, Hanoi Centre continues to expand its offerings with highly anticipated international brands such as Uniqlo, Wilson, Jo Malone London, and Coach.

Hanoi Centre is close to some of the city’s best-known cultural and historical landmarks, including the Temple of Literature, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, and the Old Quarter. It is also well-connected via major transport links and is near Cat Linh Station on Hanoi’s urban railway network.

At the grand opening ceremony, Joseph Low said that as Keppel marks close to 40 years in Vietnam, the opening of Hanoi Centre reflects the company's continued confidence in the country's growth prospects and its commitment to creating quality urban spaces.

"With its distinctive blend of international and first-to-market brands, experiential offerings and carefully preserved heritage features, Hanoi Centre introduces a new retail and lifestyle destination in the heart of the capital," he said. "We are confident that it will become a vibrant gathering place for the local community and visitors alike, and contribute to shaping Hanoi's evolving retail landscape."

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, and president, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel

Beyond retail, Hanoi Centre seamlessly integrates heritage conservation with contemporary urban experiences. Located on a site of historical significance, the development preserves rich heritage elements, including a 140-year-old banyan tree and the historic Mint House or Nha Tien, a former coin minting facility dating back to the French Indochina era.

In recognition of its distinctive design approach, Hanoi Centre received the 'Best Retail Interior Design' award at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in 2024. Hanoi Centre was also named 'Mall of the Year – Vietnam' by Retail Asia in June, recognising its strong retail offering, innovative design and contribution to the local community.

Building on its strong retail experience across Asia over the years, Keppel will continue to enhance customer engagement at Hanoi Centre through innovative retail and loyalty offerings, delivering differentiated experiences and fostering long-term connections with shoppers and the wider community. Following its grand opening, Hanoi Centre will launch a series of activities throughout the summer, including fashion showcases, a cultural fair and interactive mall-wide experiences.

Keppel's growth story in Vietnam for four decades began in Hanoi with International Centre, the city's first international-standard office building, followed by Sedona Suites Hanoi - one of the first serviced apartment projects in Hanoi back then, and Vietcombank Tower on Tran Quang Khai Street.

Those early projects planted Keppel's roots here, and over the years, it grew the portfolio significantly in Ho Chi Minh City with residential developments like Gladia by the Waters, CELESTA City, as well as commercial destinations including Saigon Centre, Estella Place, and Sedona Suites in Ho Chi Minh City. Keppel has expanded its strong retail presence in Vietnam and across Asia with a focus on creating value for tenants, shoppers, and communities alike.

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