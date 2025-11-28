Corporate

Hang Lung pledges HK$11m for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire relief fund

November 28, 2025 | 14:26
(0) user say
Hang Lung Properties has pledged HK$11 million to establish a fire relief fund for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court residents affected by the blaze.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties ("Hang Lung") express deep sorrow and profound concern following the severe fire that occurred yesterday at Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po. Our condolences go out to all affected residents. In response to this tragic event, Hang Lung is committing a total of HK$11 million to set up Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund, combining financial aid and accommodation support.

The cash donation will be allocated to support emergency living expenses and related relief efforts for the affected residents. Furthermore, acknowledging the urgent need for temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes, Hang Lung will provide 20 units at Kornhill Apartments with two-month stays to serve as transitional accommodation.

Hang Lung also wishes to convey its gratitude and respect to the firefighters, police officers, medical staff, and frontline personnel who have worked tirelessly around the clock in the rescue and support operations. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with all sectors of society to provide appropriate assistance to the community and help them navigate through this challenging period.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Hang Lung Properties Tai Po Wang Fuk Court

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

