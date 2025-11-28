Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Hengan International" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 1044, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces a donation of total HK$6 million in cash and daily supplies to fully support post-disaster relief and resettlement efforts at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, helping affected residents overcome the challenges they face.



The donation comprises HK$3 million in cash and emergency daily supplies valued at HK$3 million, aimed at supporting the emergency relief and transitional needs of affected residents.



Hengan International extends its deepest condolences to the victims of fire at Tai Po Wang Fuk Court and pays the highest tribute to frontline rescue and relief personnels. The Group will continue to closely monitor the progress of relief efforts and provide ongoing support in full swing.



With unity and solidarity, Hengan International stands with the people of Hong Kong.



Blessings upon Hong Kong and the nation.

