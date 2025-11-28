Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

November 28, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
Hengan International has donated HK$6 million in cash and daily supplies to support post-fire relief efforts at Tai Po Wang Fuk Court.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Hengan International" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 1044, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces a donation of total HK$6 million in cash and daily supplies to fully support post-disaster relief and resettlement efforts at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, helping affected residents overcome the challenges they face.

The donation comprises HK$3 million in cash and emergency daily supplies valued at HK$3 million, aimed at supporting the emergency relief and transitional needs of affected residents.

Hengan International extends its deepest condolences to the victims of fire at Tai Po Wang Fuk Court and pays the highest tribute to frontline rescue and relief personnels. The Group will continue to closely monitor the progress of relief efforts and provide ongoing support in full swing.

With unity and solidarity, Hengan International stands with the people of Hong Kong.

Blessings upon Hong Kong and the nation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hengan International Group Company Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hengan International Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Hengan International Group Tai Po fire relief

Related Contents

Hang Lung pledges HK$11m for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire relief fund

Hang Lung pledges HK$11m for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire relief fund

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020