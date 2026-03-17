Hong Kong lighting trade fairs scheduled for April opening

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The 17th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) and the 3rd HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo will be staged from 20 to 23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme "Go Smart * Live Green", worldwide exhibitors will present global buyers with a wide range of high-quality lighting products.

Lumin Garden highlighting garden lights, smart poles, and solar-powered solutions — including the standout Sansi Basin-Clip Plant Light, which leverages proprietary independent ceramic technology for superior heat dissipation far exceeding traditional metal structures. This reduces LED temperatures, minimises light decay, and enhances stability and safety, while its high corrosion resistance delivers a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. Paired with precise spectral tuning and advanced optics, it offers high efficacy, low energy consumption, and uniform illumination tailored to every stage of plant growth — outperforming conventional plant lights in overall performance.

Lumin Gallery showcasing sophisticated museum lighting, along with modular track lights and spot lights. One of the highlights is Xiaoshanqiu Cylinder Spotlight Star Series by Sansi Shanghai, which achieves a breakthrough in luminous efficacy through Sansi's self-developed ceramic core technology. Brightness is boosted by 1.5 times compared to ordinary downlights, while creating pure, elegant hill-shaped wall-washing light spots. The bezel-less and narrow-bezel design seamlessly blends into modern home aesthetics, with deeply recessed light sources and a 65° shading angle that significantly reduces glare for comfortable, eye-friendly lighting — redefining quality in residential and gallery illumination.

Lumin Arena featuring high-performance stadium lights, high-bay lights, and wall washers — headlined by the F Series Stadium Light by Fozhao Huguang (Maoming) Technology. Crafted using full aluminum forging techniques, it is 20%-45% lighter than traditional fixtures at equivalent illuminance levels, significantly reducing transportation costs and installation demands. Its high-thermal-conductivity 1060 pure aluminum effectively lowers LED chip operating temperatures, extending lifespan to 100,000 hours and minimizing maintenance needs. The design also enables quick and straightforward installation, eliminating complex on-site adjustments and dramatically shortening project delivery timelines for sports lighting applications.

A25 Series Premier Low-carbon and Energy-saving LED Display



Exhibitor: Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Zone: Smart Commercial Display & Stage Audio-Visual

Booth: 1B-B01 Product Description



The A25 Series Premier Low-carbon and Energy-saving LED Display consumes less than 1 KWH/SQM per day. With over 50% energy saving compared with standard solutions, it promotes a green shift in outdoor advertising and is ideal for Spectacular, Billboard, Transit, Sports, etc. with its aviation-grade waterproofing Ambit 3 + Spot Extended Coverage Screen Light



Exhibitor: Zhongyuan Innovation (HK) Limited

Zone: Smart Lighting Products & Solutions

Booth: 1B-D11 Product Description



Designed to create an expansive and immersive atmosphere for gaming, movie and music, the PC light supports 16 million color choices with multiple modes and vibrant effects. Functions such as picture and sound synchronization, ambience coverage, and eye‑protection could be controlled by an intuitive and user-friendly PC application. Its unique design also allows tool‑free setup in seconds with adjustable light angle. Extreme Low Glare Spotlight



Exhibitor: Guangdong ThinkGis Lighting Technology CO,.Ltd

Zone: Smart Lighting Products & Solutions

Booth: 1B-E12 Product Description



As a recipient of Alighting Awards 2025, the spotlight is engineered with precision optical system design and high energy efficiency, ideal for outdoor lighting scenes. Employing optimised light source configuration, reflector cup structures, and glare control rings, environmental light interference is significantly mitigated, ensuring distribution of light concentrated within the targeted zones.

Micro Track Light



Exhibitor: Kang Cai International Lighting Co., Limited

Zone: Hall of Aurora

Booth: 1E-A02 Product Description



M7 is a complete 48V micro‑track lighting system designed for diverse architectural applications. With an ultra‑compact 7 mm profile, it delivers minimalist aesthetics and integrates seamlessly into modern spaces. The flexible track supports embedded and surface‑mounted installations and can be bent into curves or custom shapes, enabling creative layouts for complex structures. Each module supports intelligent control, including Casambi and DALI, allowing precise lighting management and scene customization. Available in six refined finishes, M7 combines design versatility, aesthetic integration, and technical flexibility for both residential and commercial environments. Football Stadium Light



Exhibitor: Shenzhen HuaDian Lighting Co., Ltd.

Zone: Outdoor Lighting

Booth: 1D-A02 Product Description



FL11 is a high-performance integrated sports lighting system designed for modern stadiums. With an all-in-one structure, it delivers 1650W of power while weighing only 18.5 kg, significantly reducing installation load. Its ultra-high central luminous intensity ensures excellent visibility and uniform illumination, fully meeting professional competition and broadcast requirements.



With proven performance in international projects, FL11 is a reliable and efficient solution for high-end sports venues. Book House Ambient Lamp



Exhibitor: NIZ

Zone: Leisure Lighting

Booth: 3E-A01 Product Description



This lighting collection represents modern Korean design, characterized by warmth, simplicity, and emotional balance. The Book House Ambient Lamp delivers calm, architectural softness inspired by everyday living spaces. The Lucky Fish Night Lamp adds a touch of playful charm with a handcrafted look and gentle glow. The Macaron Floor Lamp features smooth curves and pastel tones for a refined contemporary accent. Together, the collection offers soft ambience lighting and distinctive design, suitable for residential, hospitality, and lifestyle spaces worldwide.

Register for FREE Buyer Badge: https://shorturl.at/3lCV2The role of lighting has been redefined and transformed into a vital component that enhances well-being and fosters improved environments along with the advancement of the lighting industry. Smart Lighting Expo, a comprehensive platform for the entire supply chain, showcasing an extensive array of products and solutions, including smart lighting technologies, human-centric designs, energy-efficient innovations, advanced digital signage solutions and much more. Given the rising demand in smart display solutions and entertainment lighting driven by mega-events all over the world, a new zone named Smart Commercial Display & Stage Audio-Visual Zone will be launched, featuring renowned brands and leaders of the industry. Key industry leaders such as Absen, whose products were used in NBA, New York Times Square and FIFA Qatar World Cup, will showcase their latest offerings.The concurrent Spring Lighting Fair will continue to serve as a one-stop trading platform. The Greenovation zone will make a welcome return and showcase green building products and green lighting products, including solar panel, electrical engineering, energy-efficiency lighting systems, safety and security technology. The Leisure Lighting Zone and the Outdoor Lighting Zone will be newly introduced to bring specialised products tailored to leisure and outdoor applications. Fair's highlighted zone, the Hall of Aurora, will gather renowned brands and showcase innovative lighting products and technologies. Other product zones include commercial lighting, decorative lighting, residential lighting, technical lighting and lighting accessories.A new highlight of this year's fairs, Light Lab, debuts in Hall 3 as a dedicated themed display area designed to immerse visitors in the future of smart and intelligent lighting. This innovative showcase features interactive lighting products equipped with cutting-edge technologies, presented in a compelling scenario-based format to demonstrate real-world applications. Visitors can explore three distinct scenes:Many of the exhibited products emphasise ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, include award-winning designs, and draw from iconic real-world projects, underscoring the latest trends in sustainable, intelligent, and human-centric lighting solutions.In addition to showcasing products, the twin lighting fairs will feature informative forums where industry players will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the lighting industry. These forums will provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among industry professionals. Asian Lighting Forum will take place on 20-21 April to facilitate the lighting industry to adapt to the latest sustainability standards and market trends of landscape and outdoor lighting, as well as showcasing recognised immersive entertainment lighting projects by award-winning designers. To be held on 21 April, industry experts will present the technological advancements in human-centric lighting and the application of intelligent LED solutions with case studies in Smart Lighting Solution Forum.Providing Buyers with a seamless sourcing journeyThe events will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enhanced by the "Click2Match" online smart business matching platform, available from 13 to 30 April and "Scan2Match" will be also available at the fairs, serving as a feature designed to bridge offline and online interactions. With the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan dedicated QR codes from exhibitors to bookmark their favourites, access product information, view electronic floor plans, and engage in conversations with exhibitors even after the fair, allowing them to seamlessly continue their sourcing journey.To attract exhibitors and buyers from key markets, the HKTDC is offering special airfare deals and value-for-money hotel accommodation while more than 40 hotels are offering special booking discounts for trade buyers and five airlines are providing discounted airfares for overseas buyers and exhibitors. In 2025, the twin lighting fairs welcomed some 15,000 buyers from 108 countries and regions, a testimony to the fairs' internationality.Product at a GlimpseSmart Lighting ExpoSmartlightingexpo.hktdc.comSpring Lighting FairHklightingfairse.hktdc.com

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