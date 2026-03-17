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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand promotes content hub ambitions at Hong Kong event

March 17, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
The Department of International Trade Promotion showcased the country's entertainment industry capabilities and series production growth at the networking reception.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, continues to promote Thailand's content and entertainment industry in international markets. This initiative is carried out through business networking activities at "Thai Night Hong Kong 2026", alongside Thailand's participation in the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2026, one of Asia's most prominent marketplaces for film and television content.

FILMART 2026 will take place from 17–20 March 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. The event provides an opportunity for Thai content companies to connect with international buyers, investors, and industry partners while showcasing the strengths of Thailand's entertainment industry on the global stage.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), stated that the department places strong emphasis on supporting Thailand's content and entertainment industry in international markets. DITP aims to help Thai entrepreneurs expand business opportunities and strengthen partnerships with global industry players, while enhancing the competitiveness of Thai companies in the global marketplace.

"Thailand's participation in FILMART and the organization of Thai Night Hong Kong 2026 provide an important platform to present the capabilities of Thai content companies and to foster new partnerships with international producers, distributors, and investors. These activities will help expand business opportunities and further promote Thai content in global markets," she said.

At FILMART 2026, Thailand will showcase the strengths of its entertainment industry through four strategic pillars: Talents, Locations, Production, and Post-production. These pillars highlight Thailand's skilled creative professionals, diverse filming locations, internationally recognized production standards, and advanced post-production capabilities, including visual effects and animation, supported by government measures that help facilitate international investment.

At the same time, DITP continues to capitalize on the growing global popularity of Y and GL series, one of the fastest-growing segments of Thailand's entertainment industry, with valued at more than THB 4.9 billion in 2025. These genres have gained strong international fan bases and present significant opportunities for Thai content to reach global audiences.

Thailand is also encouraging the development of new content formats such as short-form dramas, which are increasingly popular on digital platforms and streaming services. These formats allow Thai creators to expand their presence across global distribution channels and reach wider international audiences.

With the remarkable growth and international recognition of Thailand's entertainment industry in recent years—driven by talented filmmakers, diverse filming locations, and high production standards—Thai Night Hong Kong 2026 aims to move beyond showcasing industry capabilities toward fostering concrete international business collaboration.

A key highlight of the event will be the creation of a strategic platform for partnership discussions between Thai entrepreneurs and international industry partners. The event is expected to welcome more than 500 global investors, producers, directors, and media representatives, providing opportunities to expand business partnerships and further strengthen Thailand's presence in the global entertainment industry.

For more information and updates about Thai Night Hong Kong 2026 and Thailand's participation in FILMART 2026, please visit:

www.ditp.go.th

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
DITP Thailand

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