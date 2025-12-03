Hang Lung opens transitional accommodation programme from HK$11m Tai Po fire relief fund

HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Following the recent tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties ("Hang Lung") today open the application for rent-free transitional accommodation from their HK$11 million "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" to provide relief and support for affected residents.

Eligibility The program is open to Wang Fuk Court residents affected by the fire Application Period Applications will be accepted from today (December 2, 2025) Application Submission Affected residents can submit their applications online on Hang Lung's company website Result Notification The first group of successful applicants will be notified by December 5, 2025 Move-in Period: Successful applicants will be able to move in starting December 5, 2025

The "Kornhill Apartments Transitional Accommodation" program will provide temporary housing for residents displaced by the recent fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. As part of its commitment to support the community, Hang Lung is offering 20 serviced apartment units at Kornhill Apartments in Quarry Bay, free of rent and service charges, for a two-month period. The available units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments to accommodate various family sizes.Application and Allocation DetailsDue to limited availability, the units will be allocated based on principles of fairness, reasonableness, and prioritization of those with the most urgent needs.For inquiries, please contact the Hang Lung "Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund" working group at CorpComm@HangLung.com or +852 2879 0338 (Operating hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com