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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Etiqa Insurance returns to NATAS Travel Fair 2026

March 18, 2026 | 12:33
(0) user say
The Singaporean insurer participated in the consumer travel exhibition to promote travel insurance products to holiday-planning attendees.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, returns to the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair 2026 as the Official Travel Insurer for the fifth consecutive year. Themed "Be A NATAS World Traveller", Singapore's largest premier travel fair will be held at the Singapore Expo Hall from 27 to 29 March 2026, offering exciting promotions for travellers.

Customers can enjoy special promotions exclusively available at the NATAS Fair. With up to 45 per cent off Etiqa Travel Infinite and a special $100 shopping voucher given to every 200th customer, Etiqa continues to make travel insurance more rewarding to all valued customers.

In addition, every customer will receive a complimentary gift with every purchase. From must-have travel essentials such as a versatile sports duffel bag, to a portable cooling fan to keep you cool on holiday, every traveller can enhance their journey with added convenience.

Celebrating Life's Journeys with the Launch of Travel Takaful

In the same celebratory month, Etiqa is simultaneously extending its "With You" brand promise to the wider community. Beyond the excitement at NATAS Travel Fair, Etiqa is proud to announce the launch of Travel Takaful, a Shariah-compliant travel protection plan designed to support world travellers across different life stages — whether travelling for leisure, family commitments, or Umrah journeys.

"At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, we are committed to being With You, at every stage of life and on every journey. Our continued partnership with NATAS reflects our commitment to helping travellers explore the world with confidence, while the launch of Travel Takaful extends inclusive, Shariah-compliant protection to customers seeking values-based coverage. Whether travelling for leisure, business, or faith-based journeys, we want Singaporeans to travel with complete peace of mind," said Claudia Soh, Acting CEO and CFO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

Guided by Takaful principles of shared responsibility and mutual care, Travel Takaful provides comprehensive coverage for overseas medical needs and unexpected travel disruptions:
  • Comprehensive Medical Support: Coverage for overseas medical expenses ranging from S$200,000 to S$2.5 million, supported by Etiqa's 24-hour worldwide emergency assistance.
  • Trip Cancellation Coverage: Trip cancellation coverage of up to S$20,000 to mitigate unexpected changes in travel plans.
  • Tailored for All Stages: Optional add-ons for pre-existing medical conditions and senior protection, offering flexibility for multi-generational travel.
By expanding its portfolio with this new offering, Etiqa reinforces its commitment to serving Singapore's diverse community with inclusive and meaningful protection solutions, that aligns with values-driven financial planning.

Enjoy journeys with Etiqa Insurance Singapore this March:
  • Visit the NATAS Fair (Booth 4H49 at Singapore Expo Hall 4 and 5): For exclusive Travel Infinite discounts, complimentary travel gifts, and the chance to win special shopping vouchers.
  • Explore the full suite of travel insurance products online: To learn more about the newly launched Travel Takaful and secure Shariah-compliant protection for your next journey, visit us at etiqa.com.sg.
*Terms and Conditions
This policy is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Company Reg. No. 201331905K), a member of Maybank Group. This content is for reference only and is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the policy terms and conditions can be found in the policy contract. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Etiqa Insurance Singapore

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Etiqa Insurance NATAS Travel Fair 2026

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