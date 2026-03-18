7-Eleven Malaysia donates RM27,888 to Masjid Negara for Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - In the spirit of Ramadan, a time when communities come together to share blessings and strengthen bonds of compassion, 7-Eleven Malaysia contributed RM27,888 to the Persatuan Kebajikan Kakitangan Masjid Negara Kuala Lumpur to support the mosque's Ramadan moreh programme for worshippers throughout the holy month.The contribution was presented during a mock cheque presentation ceremony by Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, accompanied by Co-CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia, Mr. Tan U-Ming.The contribution will support the preparation and distribution of moreh meals at Masjid Negara following nightly tarawih prayers. Each evening during Ramadan, hundreds of congregants gather at the mosque not only to perform their prayers but also to share simple meals together, reflecting the values of generosity, togetherness and gratitude that define the sacred month.Masjid Negara has long been a spiritual and community landmark where Malaysians from all walks of life come together during Ramadan. From families and students to workers and travellers passing through the city, the mosque becomes a place where people reconnect with their faith while experiencing the warmth of a community that looks after one another.Through the Ramadan programme organised by the Persatuan Kebajikan Kakitangan Masjid Negara Kuala Lumpur, food packs are prepared and distributed nightly to congregants to ensure that worshippers who stay for evening prayers can enjoy a meal together before returning home. The initiative reflects the mosque's ongoing commitment to serving the needs of the community during the holy month.Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad said that Ramadan is a meaningful time for communities to come together and support one another, and the company is honoured to play a small part in supporting the efforts of Masjid Negara in serving its congregants."Ramadan reminds us of the importance of compassion, humility and sharing our blessings with the community. We are honoured to support the efforts of Masjid Negara in bringing people together through their Ramadan moreh programme and hope that this contribution will help create meaningful moments of togetherness among worshippers."Beyond providing food, the moreh programme plays an important role in strengthening the bonds among congregants who gather nightly at the mosque. These shared moments of fellowship reflect the true spirit of Ramadan where acts of kindness and generosity help bring communities closer together.This contribution is also part of Semurni Kasih, 7-Eleven Malaysia's annual community initiative during the Ramadan period, which focuses on supporting meaningful programmes that uplift communities and promote the spirit of care and generosity. Through Semurni Kasih, the company continues to work with various community partners to extend assistance to those in need while encouraging Malaysians to share kindness with one another.Through this contribution, 7-Eleven Malaysia hopes to play a meaningful role in supporting initiatives that uplift local communities and ensure that the spirit of giving continues to be shared throughout Ramadan.

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