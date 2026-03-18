SIM Global Education defends university degree value amid skills focus

Fewer fresh S'pore uni graduates in 2025 found full-time work, but pay held steady: Survey - https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/parenting-education/fewer-fresh-uni-graduates-in-2025-found-full-time-work-but-pay-held-steady-survey? Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey 2023/2024 - https://www.ssg.gov.sg/resources/pei/pei-ges/private-education-institution-graduate-employment-survey-2023-2024/ https://www.ssg.gov.sg/edutrust.html SIM Global Education - https://www.sim.edu.sg Post Secondary - https://www.moe.gov.sg/post-secondary

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - SIM Global Education (SIM GE) highlighted that while hiring practices are evolving, a university degree remains an important foundation for career success. In today's job market, academic credentials continue to provide the knowledge base and credibility that employers expect, increasingly complemented by practical skills and industry experience.Each year, many students in Singapore explore various higher education pathways after receiving their O‑Level, A‑Level, or Polytechnic results. These options include enrolling in Autonomous Universities, studying at overseas institutions, or pursuing undergraduate programmes offered locally through private education institutions in partnership with international universities. When weighing up these choices, the key consideration is not just the origin of the degree, but whether the programme provides strong academic foundations alongside meaningful opportunities to develop relevant, industry-ready skills.A university degree continues to signal foundational knowledge and the ability to complete a rigorous course of study. In Singapore, graduate outcomes from Autonomous Universities are tracked through the Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey (GES). According to the 2025 GES, 83.4 percent of graduates secured employment within six months of completing their final examinations, demonstrating the continued relevance of university education in supporting employment outcomes.Graduate outcomes across the broader higher education sector are also monitored through the Private Education Institution (PEI) Graduate Employment Survey, conducted by SkillsFuture Singapore. The survey reported that 74.8 percent of PEI graduates in the labour force secured employment within six months of graduation, highlighting the employment opportunities available through diverse education pathways.At the same time, hiring practices are evolving across industries. Employers increasingly value graduates who can apply knowledge in practical contexts. Internships, industry exposure and project-based learning therefore play an important role in complementing academic credentials and strengthening graduate readiness.Singapore's higher education ecosystem provides multiple pathways for students to pursue globally recognised degrees. Private education institutions operate under the Private Education Act and are regulated by SkillsFuture Singapore, including quality assurance frameworks such as the EduTrust Certification Scheme, which helps ensure standards across the sector.Within this ecosystem, SIM Global Education works with reputable university partners from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States, enabling students to pursue internationally recognised degree programmes while studying in Singapore. These programmes combine academic learning with opportunities for industry exposure and career preparation.As higher education pathways continue to diversify, learners will benefit from focusing on how effectively a programme enables them to build strong academic foundation, while gaining relevant skills and practical experience. In an evolving workforce, the combination of recognised university degree and applied learning remains a key factor in preparing graduates for long-term career success.https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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