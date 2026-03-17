AutoCount launches BIR-approved POS system at Philippines conference

Faster Checkout: Reduced wait times through instant QR scanning.

Operational Efficiency: Automated reconciliation, reduced cash handling risks.

Future-Ready Tech: Aligned with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) direction towards a cashless ecosystem.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - AutoCount, a leading provider of financial management software solutions, successfully held its first AutoCount Philippines Partner Conference 2026. Bringing together 60 partners to strengthen collaboration and showcase innovations.The event was attended by an official delegation from the Embassy of Malaysia in the Philippines, Norjufri Nizar Edrus, Deputy Chief of Mission; Ms. Azlina Che Dir, Trade Commissioner; and Mohd Amsyari Yahya, Assistant Trade Commissioner from MATRADE Manila.The conference highlighted AutoCount's product developments, software localization for Philippines BIR compliance, and 2026 roadmap, reinforcing its commitment to helping SMEs thrive in the country's digital economy and cashless payment ecosystem.Driving the Cashless Revolution: Euronet QRPH IntegrationThe key highlight of the conference was the unveiling of AutoCount' integrated Point of Sale (POS) solution. By partnering with Euronet Services Inc., AutoCount now enables merchants to accept standardized QRPH payments directly within their existing POS workflow.This integration eliminates the need for additional external hardware and complex manual entry, addressing the growing consumer preference for contactless transactions in the Philippines. Key benefits for merchants include:Full BIR Compliance for Philippine SMEsNavigating tax regulations is a challenge for local businesses. Retailers can now operate with confidence that their system meets BIR requirements for official receipts, sales reporting, and proper record-keeping, eliminating compliance concerns and allowing them to focus on growing their business instead.Speaking at the launch, AutoCount CEO, Choo Yan Tiee highlighted,Empowering a Growing Partner EcosystemThe conference was attended by over 60 partners from the Philippines, and Malaysia, reflecting the growing strength of AutoCount's regional network. A dedicated session showcased partner-developed plugins, proving the software's flexibility and extensibility to support diverse industries and business requirements.Strategic Vision for 2026The event concluded with a roadmap focused on deeper localization and strengthening the Authorized Partner network in Philippines. As the digital economy accelerates, AutoCount remains committed to delivering compliant, scalable, BIR CAS-ready accounting and POS solutions for SMEs.https://ph.autocountsoft.com

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