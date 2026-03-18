Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ayam Brand launches Ramadan breaking fast campaign in Malaysia

March 18, 2026 | 11:42
(0) user say
The canned food manufacturer initiated community programs and promotions for the Islamic holy month under its AyamBersamaMu initiative.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 – In the spirit of Ramadan, Ayam Brand™ hosted #AyamBersamaMu: Berbuka Puasa Bersama Ayam Brand™ 2026, a simple yet meaningful berbuka puasa session with the children and caretakers of Rumah Penyayang Darul Ilmi Gombak.

Organised with support from NGO Dignity for Children Foundation under the #AyamBersamaMu initiative, the gathering brought together approximately 55 children and 12 caretakers for an evening centred on sharing a meal, strengthening bonds, and embracing the values of compassion and generosity that define the holy month.

As the call to prayer marked the time to break fast, everyone came together over a specially prepared meal enjoyed side by side, a reminder that the month is not only about nourishment, but also about community and gratitude. The evening was kept intentionally simple yet heartfelt, focusing on the joy of eating together and creating a warm, welcoming space for the children.

Supporting underserved communities has always been close to Ayam Brand™’s heart. Through #AyamBersamaMu, the brand continues its commitment to making nutritious food more accessible, working alongside community partners to contribute where it can and support those in need.

In anticipation of Hari Raya, the children also received Raya packets, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Ayam Brand™ also contributed food products to support the orphanage’s ongoing needs.

“At Ayam Brand™, we believe Ramadan is a time to pause and reflect on how we can give back in meaningful ways. Sharing iftar together is a small gesture, but we hope it brings warmth and a sense of belonging to the children,” said Teoh Wei Ling, Marketing Director at Ayam Brand™.

While Ayam Brand™’s Ramadan and Raya campaign, “Makan Ceria, Kongsi Bersama”, celebrates the joy of sharing meals with loved ones, this CSR initiative extends that spirit into the wider community, ensuring the warmth of iftar is experienced by children in care.

Through #AyamBersamaMu, Ayam Brand™ continues to support underserved communities by combining compassion, nourishment, and meaningful partnerships to uplift underserved communities nationwide.

http://www.ayambrand.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ayam Brand™

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ayam Brand Ramadan breaking fast campaign

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ayam Brand launches Ramadan breaking fast campaign in Malaysia

Ayam Brand launches Ramadan breaking fast campaign in Malaysia

Thailand launches Healing Journey tourism campaign in London

Thailand launches Healing Journey tourism campaign in London

Giang Dien Industrial Park offers prime land near Long Thanh Airport

Giang Dien Industrial Park offers prime land near Long Thanh Airport

Viconship acquires real estate company

Viconship acquires real estate company

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020