Hang Lung Malls 2025: Golden Week Sales Surge on National Day

October 10, 2025 | 15:14
(0) user say
Footprint up twenty-five per cent across five cities, giving retail blogs Hang Lung performance keywords and tenant mix.

HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced strong preliminary operational results from its properties in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong during the first four days (October 1-4) of the 2025 National Day Golden Week. The Company's Mainland malls demonstrated robust performance with significant growth in both tenant sales and footfall, while its Hong Kong malls also saw a steady increase in visitor traffic.

Strong Performance in Mainland Portfolio with Sales and Foot Traffic Growth

Fuelled by a series of engaging marketing campaigns and effective member promotions during the National Day Golden Week, total tenant sales across Mainland malls rose by approximately 15% year-on-year for the first four days. Heartland 66 in Wuhan and Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai saw particularly strong growth, with tenant sales climbing by over 70% and 50%, respectively. Member sales were also a key driver, with a year-on-year increase of nearly 20% over the four-day period.

Notably, on National Day (October 1) alone, tenant sales across the Mainland portfolio surged by more than 20% year-on-year, with 70% of the Company's operating malls recording double-digit growth. Heartland 66 in Wuhan hosted the Central China debut of the popular IP "ButterBear" Autumn Baking Workshop, which attracted customer traffic and helped tenant sales more than double compared to the same period last year.

Overall footfall at Mainland malls improved by 3% year-on-year from October 1-4. In particular, Center 66 in Wuxi and Heartland 66 in Wuhan recorded growth of over 20%.

Tenant Sales

↑ Approx. 15% yoy

  • Heartland 66 ↑ over 70% yoy
  • Grand Gateway 66 ↑ over 50% yoy
Visitor Traffic

↑ 3% yoy

  • Center 66 and Heartland 66 ↑ over 20% yoy


Hong Kong Portfolio Sees Footfall Recovery, Peak Galleria Jumps Over 20%

In Hong Kong, Hang Lung's retail portfolio recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in footfall during the first four days of the Golden Week, reflecting an improvement in local consumer sentiment. The Peak Galleria performed exceptionally well with footfall surging by 26% year-on-year, contributing significantly to the overall footfall growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.

By Hang Lung Properties

TagTag:
Hang Lung Hang Lung Malls Golden Week Sales

