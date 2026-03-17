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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Scenic Group expands Singapore team for Asia Pacific growth

March 17, 2026 | 15:55
(0) user say
The luxury river cruise operator increased regional headcount to support sales expansion and operational development across Asian markets.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - Scenic Group today announced the expansion of the dedicated Asia Pacific (APAC) team based in Singapore, operating as Scenic Tours APAC Pte. Ltd. This significant commitment reinforces the company's continued global expansion strategy and long-term commitment to growth across the APAC region.

The Singapore office represents an important part of Scenic Group's strategy, to capitalize on the increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals and the rapidly growing luxury cruising segments across the key Asia Pacific markets. This will build on the strong foundations form its established businesses in Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and EMEA.

The APAC team is led by Anthony Laver, Scenic Group, General Manager Sales & Marketing, APAC (based in Sydney, Australia), alongside the founding members:
  • Quoc Huy To– Director of Finance Asia (Singapore & Vietnam offices)
E-mail: Quochuy.to@scenic.com.sg
  • Ms. Lim Yee Sher– Marketing & Partner Services Manager APAC (Singapore office)
E-mail: yeesher.lim@scenic.com.sg
  • Ms. Ally Grueter– Senior Sales Manager, Charters & Partnerships APAC (based in Zug, Switzerland)
E-mail: Ally.Grueter@scenic.eu

Further strengthening the team, Dominic Tan - Regional Sales and Marketing Manager, APAC (E-mail: dominic.tan@scenic.com.sg) joins Scenic Group, coming from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across APAC travel markets, including senior roles within travel agencies and travel technology sectors. Also joining the team are:
  • Ms. Sophia Lam – Luxury Cruises Sales Manager, APAC (E-mail: sophia.lam@scenic.com.sg)
  • Ms. Jessie Tan – Luxury Cruises Sales Manager, APAC (E-mail: jessie.tan@scenic.com.sg)
Sophia and Jessie are very experienced sales and marketing professionals, bringing strong corporate and MICE expertise, with previous roles at Royal Caribbean Group and luxury travel organizations, including Resorts World Sentosa and Chan Brothers Travel.

Anthony Laver, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, APAC said, "To support the strong demand for Luxury Scenic & Emerald, Ocean and River Cruises, together with the significant growth in joint programs with our valued travel partners, Scenic Group has expanded the Asia Pacific regional team. We are delighted to have created such a highly experienced and professional team of travel experts. They will continue to build our Charters, Groups, MICE and F.I.T business opportunities with Travel Partners and their Clients, in all the key markets across the region."

Collectively, the team brings more than 60 years of combined industry expertise across luxury travel, including cruise, land journeys and travel partnership development. With a rapidly expanding fleet of luxury ocean yachts and award-winning river cruise ships, plus curated land journeys and extensions, Scenic Group continues to invest in dedicated marketing resources, cruise ship capacity and joint partnerships - demonstrating its commitment to delivering high quality business services and guest experiences.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SCENIC TOURS APAC PTE. LTD

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Scenic Group Singapore team

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