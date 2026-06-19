Hainan promotes culture and tourism in Hong Kong for 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2026 - On June 16, the 2026 Hainan Cultural and Tourism Promotion Events, under the theme of "Sunny Hainan · Heart's Desire," were held in Hong Kong. Leaders from Hong Kong's cultural and tourism authorities, heads of industry associations, and representatives of key cultural and tourism enterprises from home and abroad gathered to explore new opportunities for cooperation and draw up a blueprint for the industry's future.

2026 Hainan Cultural and Tourism Promotion Events Held in Hong Kong



Liu Xiaoming, Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, and Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the events and delivered speeches. During the promotional session, Chen Tiejun, Director of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, unveiled the "Top Ten Calling Cards of Hainan Tourism," which received enthusiastic responses and positive feedback from various sectors in Hong Kong. Attendees from Hong Kong unanimously agreed that Hong Kong and Hainan boast highly complementary cultural and tourism resources and immense potential for cooperation.



Since the launch of special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port, its distinctive opening-up advantages, such as "zero tariffs, low tax rates, a simplified tax system" and "tariff exemption for value-added processing," have become increasingly prominent. These policies have continuously made Hainan more attractive to businesses and opened up broader opportunities for Hong Kong investors and entrepreneurs.



On the same day, at the "Invest in the Free Trade Port, Share New Opportunities" Symposium for Hong Kong Enterprises held in Hong Kong, four cooperation agreements were formally signed, covering high-end commerce, cultural and tourism integration, and regional industrial coordination. Hong Kong business representatives expressed strong interest in deepening their presence in Hainan.



Hainan and Hong Kong share a long history of cooperation, and in recent years, a steady stream of favorable policies has been introduced. Since the signing of the Hainan-Hong Kong Memorandum of Cooperation in March 2025, bilateral cooperation has accelerated across the board. In 2025, goods trade between the two sides reached RMB 9.35 billion, increasing by more than two times from 2020. A total of 793 new Hong Kong-funded enterprises were established in Hainan, a year-on-year increase of 21.5%. Hainan has also issued offshore RMB bonds in Hong Kong for four consecutive years, with a cumulative total of RMB 18 billion. Currently, an average of four direct flights operate daily between Hong Kong and Hainan, with the fastest travel time under two hours, facilitating the rapid emergence of the "Hainan-Hong Kong Living Circle."

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