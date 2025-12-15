Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hainan film festival concludes, crowns Black Rabbit White Rabbit

December 15, 2025 | 11:25
(0) user say
The festival's top Golden Coconut award was given to the standout film, marking a successful close to the cinematic event.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) formally concluded its weeklong program with the announcement of the Golden Coconut Award recipients, recognizing distinguished filmmakers from around the world whose works defined this year's edition. Shahram Mokri's Black Rabbit, White Rabbit received the festival's top honor, Best Picture, marking a significant achievement in its international trajectory.

This year's Grand Jury Prize selected two films for their innovative storytelling and artistic excellence. The prize was shared by Phantoms of July by Julian Radlmaier, and A Dance in Vain, the latest work by Lee Hong-Chi.

The festival recognized emerging international talents with its Best Director award, presented to Joel Alfonso Vargas for Mad Bills to Pay (Destiny, dile que no soy malo). This film's three performers — Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, and Nathaly Navarro — jointly received Best Actress. Théodore Pellerin earned Best Actor for his performance in Pauline Loquès' film Nino.

Best Scriptwriter awards went to Sophy Romvari for Blue Heron, as well as Miguel de Zuviría and Tomás Guiñazú for Brought with the Storm. Best Visual Effect went to Ben Rivers' Mare's Nest, noted for its striking visual language. Among Chinese productions, Ye Zhenpeng's Eternal Summer received the honor for Best Chinese Contribution of the Year.

Besides Feature Film Competition, there are Feature Documentary Competition and Short Film Competition selecting the outstanding works in respective fields. Best Documentary Film was presented to Hair, Paper, Water..., directed by Nicolas Graux and Trương Minh Quý, while Special Mention awarded to Wang Yu's I Sing, I Love, I Exist. The short film jury awarded Best Short Film to L'mina (The Mine) by Randa Maroufi, and Special Mention to ā yí (Ayi) by Li Jiayi.

For further information about Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF), please visit the official website: https://www.hiiff.net/enhiiff/main.shtml

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hainan Island International Film Festival

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hainan Hainan film festival International Film Festival Golden Coconut Award

Related Contents

Singapore Media Festival Returns Asking If Asian Stories Can Oust Western Algorithms

Singapore Media Festival Returns Asking If Asian Stories Can Oust Western Algorithms

Hainan FTP 2025: Rome Pitch Woos Italian Investors to China’s Duty-Free Island

Hainan FTP 2025: Rome Pitch Woos Italian Investors to China’s Duty-Free Island

Global Media Embrace Hainan’s Cool Summer and Local Charms

Global Media Embrace Hainan’s Cool Summer and Local Charms

Global tourism elites explore investment prospects in Hainan

Global tourism elites explore investment prospects in Hainan

Hainan’s Fresh Fish Gains Global Reach Through Signature Export Initiative

Hainan’s Fresh Fish Gains Global Reach Through Signature Export Initiative

Coronavirus chaos in China's sporting calendar

Coronavirus chaos in China's sporting calendar

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Hainan film festival concludes, crowns Black Rabbit White Rabbit

Hainan film festival concludes, crowns Black Rabbit White Rabbit

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020