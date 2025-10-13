Hainan FTP 2025: Rome Pitch Woos Italian Investors to China’s Duty-Free Island

ROME, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 – On October 1, the Hainan Free Trade Port Investment Promotion Conference hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hainan Provincial Committee was held in Rome, Italy. The event attracted over 130 guests, including representatives from Italy's Presidential Office, the economic department, the tourism department, the Rome Government, and the Chinese Embassy in Italy, as well as the economic and trade delegation from Hainan and business leaders from Italy.



At the conference, executives from the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Wenchang International Aerospace City, and Windows to Global Trade introduced the policies and opportunities of Hainan Free Trade Port in the fields of healthcare, aerospace, and trade, respectively. Organizations such as the Association for the Development of Business Communications in Italy (ASCAI) and Bridgeway International also shared their stories of investing in Hainan, confirming the potential of the province as a gateway to the Chinese market and as a regional hub.



Multiple cooperation agreements were signed at the conference, covering sectors such as culture, education, healthcare, wellness, and eco-friendly practice. In an effort to build closer ties between Hainan and Europe, partnerships were secured between Hainan Liou Cultural Management Co., Ltd. and the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo da Vinci; China Prospect Education Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and AMALART SRL; Zhongshangjinfu (Hainan) Investment Group and Bridgeway International; Guorun International Medical Hainan Co., Ltd., Medicap, and Lo. Li Pharma International; as well as Hainan Steel Industrial Park Investment Development Co., Ltd. and Ficherl Investments Ltd. .



The Italy-Hainan Business Association was also officially unveiled, which is expected to become an important platform for promoting economic and trade exchanges between the two sides.



Prior to the conference, the Hainan economic and trade delegation visited several Italian companies, such as TRISMOKA, DANTE BERTONI and ERBOLARIO, to unlock business opportunities in food, manufacturing, and beyond.



After the conference to promote Hainan Free Trade Port staged in Milan last year, some Italian business associations visited Hainan, and a China-Italy Business Hub was launched in Sanya. This time, the Rome event aimed to harness that momentum, elevate the cooperation between Hainan and Italy to new heights, and help enterprises from both sides thrive.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.