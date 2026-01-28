Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

Vingroup on January 26 launched a stakeholder consultation on two carbon credit projects covering electric motorcycles and charging stations, with the charging infrastructure alone expected to reduce up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. The VinFast electric motorcycle project is registered under Gold Standard’s GS4GG framework, while V-Green’s charging station credits fall under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard, both internationally recognised schemes.

Photo: V-GREEN

Under its charging infrastructure roadmap, Vingroup is targeting around 6,000 electric vehicle charging stations with some 620,000 charging ports by 2029.

The project development period runs from April 2024, with chargers designed for a lifespan of 10–15 years. Replacing fossil fuels with electricity, which carries a lower emissions factor, is expected to deliver annual emissions reductions of 3.5 million tonnes of CO₂.

According to data from Carbon Credits Exchange, voluntary carbon credit prices in 2025 ranged from $4-6 per credit. At this level, Vingroup could generate $14-21 million in revenue from credit sales.

Prices could be significantly higher if the credits are approved for use under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), where credits typically trade at around $20 each. Late last year, Verra confirmed that its VCS standard had been deemed eligible for CORSIA during the first compliance phase from 2027 to 2029.

For the electric motorcycle credit scheme, Verra will collect and verify data on vehicle sales, mileage and corresponding emissions reductions. The initiative is currently in the stakeholder consultation phase and is expected to run for five years, with the option of two extensions.

Before Vingroup, Selex Motors successfully registered a smaller-scale electric motorcycle carbon credit project under the Gold Standard. Selex’s venture spans five years, with total expected emissions reductions exceeding 197,000 tonnes of CO₂.

