Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

January 28, 2026 | 11:04
(0) user say
Private-sector participation in carbon markets is gaining pace as Vietnamese groups explore new pathways to cut emissions and monetise climate action.

Vingroup on January 26 launched a stakeholder consultation on two carbon credit projects covering electric motorcycles and charging stations, with the charging infrastructure alone expected to reduce up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. The VinFast electric motorcycle project is registered under Gold Standard’s GS4GG framework, while V-Green’s charging station credits fall under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard, both internationally recognised schemes.

Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network
Photo: V-GREEN

Under its charging infrastructure roadmap, Vingroup is targeting around 6,000 electric vehicle charging stations with some 620,000 charging ports by 2029.

The project development period runs from April 2024, with chargers designed for a lifespan of 10–15 years. Replacing fossil fuels with electricity, which carries a lower emissions factor, is expected to deliver annual emissions reductions of 3.5 million tonnes of CO₂.

According to data from Carbon Credits Exchange, voluntary carbon credit prices in 2025 ranged from $4-6 per credit. At this level, Vingroup could generate $14-21 million in revenue from credit sales.

Prices could be significantly higher if the credits are approved for use under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), where credits typically trade at around $20 each. Late last year, Verra confirmed that its VCS standard had been deemed eligible for CORSIA during the first compliance phase from 2027 to 2029.

For the electric motorcycle credit scheme, Verra will collect and verify data on vehicle sales, mileage and corresponding emissions reductions. The initiative is currently in the stakeholder consultation phase and is expected to run for five years, with the option of two extensions.

Before Vingroup, Selex Motors successfully registered a smaller-scale electric motorcycle carbon credit project under the Gold Standard. Selex’s venture spans five years, with total expected emissions reductions exceeding 197,000 tonnes of CO₂.

Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India

Vingroup has signed a MoU with the state of Telangana, laying the foundation for its multi-sector ecosystem expansion across India, marking a strategic milestone.
Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

The conglomerate has initiated and inaugurated a diverse portfolio of key developments nationwide in a single event.
Vingroup signs strategic pact with Uzbekistan government Vingroup signs strategic pact with Uzbekistan government

The agreement opens the door for major Vietnamese investments across various sectors in Central Asia.
Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway

Vingroup has pulled out of its bid to build the North-South high-speed railway, allowing the group to focus its resources on other key infrastructure projects.
ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

An emissions trading system (ETS) is expected to play a crucial role in redistributing Vietnam’s carbon reduction burden, particularly in the thermal power sector. The mechanism would give firms more flexibility in choosing between investing in cleaner technology or purchasing financial instruments.
Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment plans to pilot at least 15 carbon credit farming models between late 2025 and 2035, focusing on key crops such as rice, coffee, cassava, sugarcane, and bananas that meet international carbon market standards.
Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026 Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam will pilot its first carbon credit exchange by late 2026, a key step towards building a national carbon market and advancing its net-zero 2050 goal.
Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

International businesses and organisations are showing strong interest in sourcing carbon credits from Vietnam, including forestry-based credits. A new survey by Swiss carbon finance consultancy South Pole indicates growing confidence in the country’s potential to supply the international carbon market.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
carbon credit Vingroup Vinfast

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
