Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

US-ASEAN Business Council urges alignment on Southeast Asia circular economy

November 28, 2025 | 14:31
(0) user say
The US-ASEAN Business Council has urged regional alignment to advance Southeast Asia’s circular economy initiatives and sustainable development goals.

JOHOR, MALAYSIA & JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 – To accelerate Southeast Asia's transition to a circular economy, the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) is actively fostering collaboration between the private and public sectors. The goal is to develop practical, investment-friendly Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) systems specifically designed to optimize the lifecycle management of packaging products across the region.

Implementing effective EPR systems in Southeast Asia presents unique challenges, including the complex integration of the region's vast informal waste sector, limited institutional capacity and support, and persistent funding limitations. Furthermore, the scarcity of reliable waste data significantly hinders target setting and performance measurement, making it difficult to gauge the true impact of current efforts.

"Clear, predictable, government-mandated and industry-run EPR frameworks are essential for scaling circular economy solutions across ASEAN," said Nugraheni Utami, Chief Country Representative for Indonesia, USABC. "Regional alignment on core principles, supported by transparent reporting, creates a level playing field for industry and investment in the infrastructure needed for effective, inclusive EPR systems to drive circular outcomes for packaging."

As ASEAN member states move beyond traditional 'take-make-dispose' models, the USABC underscores that a unified approach is paramount. Regionally aligned standards instill confidence in companies to invest in local recycling infrastructure, assured by clear and consistent rules that also encourage the seamless movement and exchange of materials across markets.

"Malaysia's upcoming EPR framework is an opportunity to build a practical, multi-material system that drives environmental impact and investment certainty," added Tina Jamaluddin, Chief Country Representative for Malaysia, USABC. "Mutually recognized principles across ASEAN, paired with national flexibility, help reduce fragmentation and support efficient implementation across the region."

Industry leaders are already demonstrating commitment. "Addressing waste management collection and infrastructure challenges is often complex, however Coca-Cola is committed to collective action to accelerate progress", said Umesh Madhavan, Director, Packaging Sustainability of Coca-Cola. "Across Southeast Asia, together with our bottling partners, we collaborate with governments, industry, recyclers, and NGOs to strengthen local recycling and collection systems and infrastructure. Our efforts include advocating for well-structured EPR systems in Malaysia and Indonesia, and well-designed Deposit Return Systems (DRS) in Singapore. Through ongoing investments and partnerships, we are committed to helping reduce plastic packaging waste."

Crucial to these efforts are key partners like Mahija Foundation (Mahija Parahita Nusantara) and innovative recycling facilities such as Hiroyuki Industries in Malaysia and Amandina Bumi Nusantara in Indonesia. These entities provide the foundational infrastructure and technical capabilities vital for robust national EPR systems.

"A circular economy must be inclusive and ethical. At Mahija Foundation, we are implementing the Responsible Sourcing Initiative to ensure that the transition from informal to formal waste management puts people first", said Ardhina Zaiza, Chairwoman of Mahiija Foundation. "By embedding human rights and fair labor standards directly into the supply chain, we provide the transparency that partners like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) and Amandina need. This ensures that the high-quality material entering the recycling loop is not only environmentally sustainable but socially responsible, uplifting the waste pickers who are the heroes of this ecosystem."

While Southeast Asia's journey to a circular economy has its inherent challenges, this collaborative momentum demonstrates its immense possibilities. By uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and local recycling innovators, the region is actively constructing a practical, investment-focused roadmap. This collective action is the key to overcoming obstacles and transforming the lifecycle of packaging for a more sustainable and inclusive Southeast Asia, pioneering industry-led transformation towards efficient material collection, recycling, and reuse.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By US-ASEAN Business Council

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
US-ASEAN Business Council Circular economy initiatives Sustainable Development Goals Extended producer responsibility

Related Contents

Circular economy becoming architectural foundation

Circular economy becoming architectural foundation

ICSD and HKPAA Host APAC ESG Forum

ICSD and HKPAA Host APAC ESG Forum

Solutions required on EPR obligations

Solutions required on EPR obligations

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

Bridging the gaps to bolster EPR enforcement

Bridging the gaps to bolster EPR enforcement

EPR crucial to promote responsibility

EPR crucial to promote responsibility

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

InterContinental Singapore unveils Christmas 2025 festive dining lineup

InterContinental Singapore unveils Christmas 2025 festive dining lineup

2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020